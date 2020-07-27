The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Bradley Walsh makes son Barney a director of his company to 'give him more responsibility'

The Chase star is incredibly close to his boy

By Georgia Logan
Updated:
Bradley Walsh has made his son Barney a director of his company to 'give him more responsibility'.

The father and son duo have delighted fans with their on-screen chemistry on their ITV travel show, which has also been renamed Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad as part of the reshuffle.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: "Bradley felt it was time for Barney to start taking on more responsibility.

Read More:Bradley Walsh reveals Breaking Dad is up for TV Choice Award

Breaking Dad: new series, new name!

"After the success of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, he wanted to put his son's name in the title because the show has been such a success.

"He knows that pushing Barney to do more is a safe way to ensure their legacy as a telly pairing."

Bradley felt it was time for Barney to start taking on more responsibility.

Breaking Dad up for a TV Choice award

Both series of the programme were a huge hit with viewers, and earlier this month The Chase host revealed the show has been nominated for a TV Choice award.

Taking to Instagram, he said: "Good morning Instas, long time no speak. Hope you're all safe and well, I really do.

Read More:Breaking Dad: Viewers beg for new series as it comes to an end

Bradley Walsh on Instagram

"Apologies I haven't been on Instagram for such a long while, it's just that, do you know something, seriously, I keep forgetting - I think it's aged me.

"But the good news is we've been nominated. Breaking Dad has been nominated for a TV Choice Award, we've made the shortlist! And we've made the shortlist because I'm only 5 foot 6.

Bradley felt it was time for Barney to start taking on more responsibility so made him a director of his company (Credit: SplashNews)

"However, it would be great if you could vote. I've spoken to Barney and he's shown me how to do it, I've put a link to TV Choice Awards on my bio page, whatever that means.

"It's all there on the bio. Link to bio? Degradable? I don't know. Anyway it's all there. Breaking Dad, make us winners, God bless you all stay safe. (sic)"

