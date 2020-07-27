Bradley Walsh makes son Barney a director of his company to 'give him more responsibility'

Bradley Walsh has made his son Barney a director of his company to 'give him more responsibility'.
The father and son duo have delighted fans with their on-screen chemistry on their ITV travel show, which has also been renamed Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad as part of the reshuffle.
A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: "Bradley felt it was time for Barney to start taking on more responsibility.
Hello Instas !!! I hope you are keeping safe and well . I just want to send lots of love to those of you on your own and maybe finding isolation tough . Please remember that you are loved ! On other new Breaking Dad has been shortlisted for a TV Choice award !!! Barnes has shown me how to do the link and stuff so please please vote . Lots of love everyone and stay safe , Bradders XXX
Breaking Dad: new series, new name!
"After the success of Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, he wanted to put his son's name in the title because the show has been such a success.
"He knows that pushing Barney to do more is a safe way to ensure their legacy as a telly pairing."
Breaking Dad up for a TV Choice award
Both series of the programme were a huge hit with viewers, and earlier this month The Chase host revealed the show has been nominated for a TV Choice award.
Taking to Instagram, he said: "Good morning Instas, long time no speak. Hope you're all safe and well, I really do.
Thank you so much to everyone who watched our little show. Dad and I had the best time making it, and we hope you all had the best time watching it! I’m completely overwhelmed by the love and comments from you guys - and you have no idea how happy it makes me to know that some of you are planning trips with your loved ones too! Go out there and make as many memories as you can with the people you love, we’re only here once after all 🌍✌🏼💙 #breakingdad @bradderswalsh @itv @hungrybearmedia
Bradley Walsh on Instagram
"Apologies I haven't been on Instagram for such a long while, it's just that, do you know something, seriously, I keep forgetting - I think it's aged me.
"But the good news is we've been nominated. Breaking Dad has been nominated for a TV Choice Award, we've made the shortlist! And we've made the shortlist because I'm only 5 foot 6.
"However, it would be great if you could vote. I've spoken to Barney and he's shown me how to do it, I've put a link to TV Choice Awards on my bio page, whatever that means.
"It's all there on the bio. Link to bio? Degradable? I don't know. Anyway it's all there. Breaking Dad, make us winners, God bless you all stay safe. (sic)"
