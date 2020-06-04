Bradley Walsh: Happy 60th Birthday viewers stunned at how much son Barney looks like a younger him

Presenter and host of The Chase Bradley Walsh turned 60 this week and to mark the occasion, ITV aired a special programme celebrating his long career in entertainment.

Shown last night (Wednesday, June 3), Bradley Walsh: Happy 60th Birthday took viewers through his work in everything from stand-up comedy and presenting to acting.

Viewers couldn't believe how much Bradley looks like his son Barney when he was younger (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is Bradley Walsh's wife Donna Derby and how many children do they have?

But viewers at home couldn't help noticing one thing about The Chase host when he was younger.

Barney's spitting image

The spitting image of Barney (Credit: ITV)

Many were stunned at how much Bradley's son, Barney, looks like his dad when he was a young man.

Fans are well acquainted with Barney, as he co-stars alongside Brad in their road trip show, Breaking Dad.

Barney stars alongside his old man in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

Reacting to the likeness on Twitter, one viewer said: "#BradleyWalsh omg love you, how much does Barney look like you when you were younger xx."

Read more: WIN £1,000 in our 'Grab a Grand' competition!

Another said: "Young #BradleyWalsh is the absolute double of son Barney."

A third wrote: "@BradleyWalsh is the double of Barney when he was younger!!! #BradleyWalsh @ITV #bradleywalsh60."

Someone else tweeted: "Barney looks the absolute spit of Bradley when he was younger! @ITV #BradleyWalsh."

#BradleyWalsh omg love you, how much does Barney look like you when you were younger xx — Joanne Holt (@JoanneH43193343) June 3, 2020

Young #BradleyWalsh is the absolute double of son Barney — Deb Little (@Deblittle1) June 3, 2020

Barney looks the absolute spit of Bradley when he was younger! @ITV #BradleyWalsh — AmyMarieBaileyꕥ (@AmyMarieBailey) June 3, 2020

Bradley is currently on screens every weekday evening at 5pm for episodes of The Chase on ITV.

Luckily for fans, they're about to be treated to a whole lot more of him in the coming weeks.

Breaking Dad back on

Now that Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai has come to an end, ITV is filling the gap in the schedule with a special series of Breaking Dad.

The series will combine their adventures from both series one and two. It will also feature an extra episode made up of previously unseen footage and outtakes from both trips.

The pair are back next week for a special series (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Bradley Walsh reveals he's put on a stone in lockdown and is the 'heaviest' he's 'ever been'

In the first series of Breaking Dad, Bradders and Barney start out in Los Angeles and make their way through Arizona and Texas to New Orleans.

In the second series, they travel up the eastern half of the United States, beginning in Florida and passing through Kentucky, Vermont and other states.

- Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad will start on Wednesday (June 10) at 8pm on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.