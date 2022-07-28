Bradley Walsh made an incredible gesture for his son, Barney, it’s been revealed.

The star of The Chase has reportedly handed his son half of his fortune after making him the director of two of his companies.

Bradley has made an incredible gesture for his son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Bradley Walsh’s incredible gesture for son Barney

Former Doctor Who star Bradley has reportedly made an incredible gesture to his son, Barney.

The 62-year-old has reportedly handed over half of his £14m fortune to the 24-year-old.

According to reports, Bradley has made Barney the director of two of his companies – Wingit Productions Ltd and Barnstormer Holdings Ltd.

On July 1, Barnstormer Holdings Ltd added Barney as a director. He is now jointly in control of the company, along with Bradley.

Bradley and Barney have a close relationship (Credit: ITV)

Barney inherits half of Bradley’s business empire

The duo’s company, Barnstormer, reportedly has assets worth £1.86 million.

The company reportedly bought a 44-acre forest in Epping back three years ago. However, the reason for this remains a mystery.

Additionally, Barney was made a director of Wingit Productions back in March 2020.

This is the firm that is behind all of Bradley’s TV earnings. Most of the earnings are believed to come from The Chase and its spin-offs.

It reportedly has assets worth over £12.5 million, according to the last set of accounts.

ED! has contacted Bradley’s reps for comment.

Bradley was horrified at the accusation (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Walsh denies flirting accusations

News of Bradley’s heartfelt gesture comes after the star was accused of flirting on The Chase.

During Tuesday night’s episode of the show, Bradley came face to face with contestant Lorraine.

After Lorraine breezed through the cash builder round, Bradley asked her which Chaser she’d like to face.

“I think maybe Anne [Hegerty] but the flirting between you two might be a bit embarrassing but…,” Lorraine joked.

Bradley couldn’t help but hide his shock as the audience laughed.

“But there is there’s chemistry c’mon,” Lorraine then joked, laughing.

“There is not Lorraine!” he then protested. He then swiftly moved the conversation along.

The Chase airs on weekdays from 5pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

