Brad McClelland is confirmed as a Love Island 2021 contestant.

This hunky fella will be heading to the Mallorca villa within days – but he didn’t always look like this.

Brad McClelland is joining Love Island 2021 (Credit: ITV2)

How old is Brad Brad McClelland?

Brad is 25 and from Northumberland, where he lives with his nana. Bless!

What is his Brad McClelland’s job?

Brad is a labourer but despite this typically highly physical job he says he is naturally very laidback.

In fact, he says he enjoys doing as little as possible in life.

He told ITV: “I try and make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible.

“They’d [his friends] probably say – not lazy, as I’m energetic – I just try to get away with doing literally nothing.”

Brad McClelland is a labourer (Credit: ITV2)

What is Brad McClelland’s workout routine?

Brad has revealed that he transformed his body in just 10 weeks.

Already toned, he took his physique up several notches.

Taking to Instagram he revealed his body’s progress, and showcased his new rippling muscles.

And with before and after snaps he showed how he’d taken his body from lightly toned to absolutely shredded in just over two months.

Judging from his social media it looks like his workout routine includes heavy lifting and strength and conditioning exercises.

As well as a fair bit of cardio to round it off!

Brad McClelland says he’s a very chilled out kind of guy (Credit: ITV2)

What is his relationship history?

Brad says he was in a eight year relationship but he’s been single for about two years now.

He says he’s never been on a formal first date or been set up on a blind date.

He’s also not a fan of dating apps and is excited to get to know women face-to-face on Love Island.

Brad told ITV: “I want to date face-to-face, I like meeting people.

“I’m easy going, laid back. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?”

What kind of women does Brad go for?

He says he prefers dark-haired girls, but his ex was blonde.



Brad told ITV: “I’d say I like dark hair, dark skin, dark eyes. But then my ex-girlfriend who I was with for over 8 years was fair skinned, blue eyes, blonde hair.”

As for personality wise, he says it is essential she is as laidback as he is.

He explained: “Someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously. I could not be with someone that’s constantly on your case.”

Where can I find Brad McLelland on Instagram?

Brad is on Instagram under the handle @brad__mcclell.

What are Love Island viewers saying about Brad so far?

So far Brad has gone down a treat with viewers. After introducing himself on a special preview, viewers think he seems great.

After he confirmed he was going on the show via his official Instagram account, several viewers declared their devotion.

One user wrote: “You’re already my favourite!” and another user gushed: “My favourite already…#teambrad!”

And a third user raved: “Well you’re the fittest lad so far.”

When does Love Island start?

Love Island starts on Monday June 28th at 9pm on ITV2.

