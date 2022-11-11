I’m A Celebrity viewers convinced Boy George and Matt Hancock trial will be ‘disaster’

Boy George and Matt Hancock will face an I’m A Celebrity trial tonight, but fans don’t have high hopes.

Twitter users have predicted the two campmates are a “recipe for disaster” ahead of their joint eating challenge.

They will dine at La Cucaracha Cafe in scenes set to air on tonight’s (Friday November 11) show.

The I’m A Celebrity contestants await their fates (Credit: ITV Hub)

Matt Hancock subjected to I’m A Celebrity trials

Conservative MP Mr Hancock has had mixed fortunes in his two trial appearances so far.

He and Seann Walsh retrieved only six stars out of a possible 11 in their first Beastly Burrows test.

But the former Health Secretary bagged a full complement in the Tentacles of Terror stunt that aired on Thursday (November 10) evening.

However, following Boy George‘s comments about potentially leaving the show due to the politician’s presence, fans don’t imagine the duo will enjoy their dinner together.

Boy George was up for it (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘Tension’ between Boy George and Matt Hancock

There was also an undercurrent of tension between the two cast members as they were announced for the trial.

Mr Hancock initially laughed as he was informed by hosts Ant and Dec he might be in the running.

The presenters turned to Boy George after ruling out everyone else, telling him: “It might be you.”

As it turns out, both of them were nominated. And by this point, the MP didn’t seem to be chuckling any more.

Boy George, however, seemed delighted to be involved.

And as the assembled celebrities spoke over one another, Mr Hancock sounded like he took a swipe at the Culture Club star.

He indicated Boy George won’t endure as much as he’s “vegetarian” – meaning he wouldn’t have to chew on any animal’s gristlier bits.

Matt Hancock seemed less up for it (Credit: ITV Hub)

Boy George responds

Between other campmates, the exchange could be put down as ‘banter’.

But neither Boy George or Mr Hancock seemed particularly warm to one another.

The 1980s icon pointed out how he will probably end up having to scoff fermented and “disgusting” tofu.

I actually have a bit of an iron gut, I should be fine.

But he also made it clear he wasn’t afraid of what might be on his plate.

“I actually have a bit of an iron gut, I should be fine,” Boy George asserted.

Boy George and Matt Hancock will be seen taking on the La Cucaracha Cafe challenge (Credit: ITV Hub)

How viewers reacted

Fans watching at home expressed glee on social media at the potential for “disaster”.

One person tweeted, using several laughing emojis in their post: “What an evil bunch we are putting Matt Hancock and Boy George in the same trial. This is going to be an epic disaster #ImACeleb.”

Another Twitter user echoed that: “Omg not Matt Hancock and Boy George in the same trial, this is gonna be a disaster #ImACeleb.”

Additionally, a third person wrote gleefully: “Boy George and Matt Hancock doing a trial together. This is a recipe for disaster and I’m here for it #ImACeleb.”

I’m a Celebrity 2022 continues tonight, Friday November 11, on ITV at 9pm.

