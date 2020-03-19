Boris Johnson's sister Rachel defends dad over backlash for ignoring PM's coronavirus advice

Speaking on Loose Women today (March 19), Rachel Johnson defended her dad Stanley's comments about 'still going to the pub despite the coronavirus pandemic'.

On the show discussing brother Boris Johnson's measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Rachel addressed her dad saying "if he had to go the pub, he'd go to the pub" and that he felt "everyone should get coronavirus and just get it over with".

Rachel said "people are looking to blame someone" and that her dad hadn't meant to be so provocative.

'I do support him, I think he's doing an incredible job.'



The government's advice is for the over-70s to practice social distancing and for people to avoid pubs, clubs, restaurants and other social venues.

Interjecting when Stacey Solomon started off a sentence with "people are looking towards somebody like you," Rachel said: "…To be cross with."

"Like when my dad said he was going to go to the pub, which maybe was a stupid thing to say, but I didn’t think he did it to be provocative," she went on.

Rachel added: "I think he was probably thinking about the hospitality trade, which a million people have already lost their jobs."

Stacey then clarified what she had been about to say, pointing out that people need guidance on what they should be doing.

She said: "I don’t think people are looking for someone to be cross with, I think they’re looking for people to aspire to."

Rachel went on to say that "of course everyone can't go to the pub," but at least Stanley's comments had managed to cheer everyone up.

Speaking about the measures Prime Minister Boris has put in place so far, Rachel said: "I support him and I think he's doing an incredible job."

The Emergency Coronavirus Bill was published today (Thursday, March 19), with sweeping new measures such as shutting down the country's port facilities and airports and handing the police powers to detain those suspected of having the deadly flu-like bug.

The new legislation will be limited to two years and cover everything from the NHS and social care to schools, local councils, funerals, courts, police and the UK's Border Force.

