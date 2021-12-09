Over 90% of GMB viewers want Boris Johnson to resign over No 10 party claims, poll shows

Boris Johnson should resign over the news of an alleged Christmas party at Downing Street, Good Morning Britain viewers have demanded.

More than three-quarters of viewers voted for him to step down from his role as Prime Minister in a poll.

It comes after adviser Allegra Stratton resigned following the fallout from the Christmas party scandal.

GMB viewers have demanded for Boris Johnson to resign (Credit: ITV)

Boris Johnson news

On GMB today (December 9), hosts Susanna Reid and Adil Ray spoke to broadcaster Edwina Currie and author Owen Jones.

Despite the public being outraged over the party claims, Edwina seemingly defended Boris on the show.

She said: “Boris is a phenomenon! He dominates the airwaves – he has done for a decade! He is a remarkable man and he has all his faults. He’s a real-life human being.”

Commenting on the show’s poll, she added: “Of course that’s how people reacted. That’s how people pile in on Twitter!”

However, Owen said: “If he doesn’t resign… then all it’s telling us is it’s one rule for them and one rule for everybody else and it undermines public faith.”

And it appears viewers agreed with Owen’s point of view.

Many viewers believed Boris should step down (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did GMB viewers respond?

GMB viewers rushed to social media to comment over whether the PM should resign.

On Twitter, one said: “Boris thinks it’s all ‘playing politics’ but his repeated failures of leadership will cost lives. He can’t even keep a handle on people throwing parties in his own house. He must resign.”

Another added: “@GMB absolutely disgraceful comments by Edwina Curry trivialising what happened last year! #sackboris #BorisResign.”

A third wrote: “Boris should resign immediately.”

A fourth pointed out: “We weren’t meant to even meet up with more than two families at Christmas, this is my second year of not having my family gathering. People have not seen their loved ones who are ill. Boris is the one responsible for his staff and therefore should resign. He failed us…”

In addition, a fifth commented: “It’s exactly the right time to change leadership. The public needs trust in those who govern the country.”

A sixth wrote: “It really is the time, 1000’s are dead that might have survived with competent, principled and clear leadership. How many more are supposed to die before it’s accepted Johnson’s way way out of his depth?

“Make the decision and get rid now.”

Another posted: “We should have been talking about a change of leadership for almost two years now.”

However, one appeared to share a different view.

They tweeted: “I agree with Edwina, move on. I don’t think Susanna likes Edwina.”

Another shared: “Please can we focus on getting rid of the virus. Although the government’s behaviour is outrageous we do not have time to be distracted from the job at hand stopping the spread of Covid.”

