Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in new trailer for Sky’s This England has fans saying same thing

Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in a new trailer for Sky drama This England has left viewers all saying the same thing.

They all think that Branagh’s resemblance to the out going Prime Minister is scarily, well, scary.

The six-part drama is set to hit screens from September 21 and focuses on Johnson’s early days as PM.

#ThisEngland, starring BAFTA and Academy Award-winner Kenneth Branagh.

Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in This England

This includes how he handled the first wave of COVID-19 back in early 2020.

As well as all the action from Parliament, the drama will also focus on Johnson’s, erm, colourful private life at the time. Ophelia Lovibond stars as Johnson’s wife, Carrie.

One Twitter user wrote: “It’s uncanny how Branagh looks like Johnson, not sure I want to watch it though. Too soon, the nightmare isn’t over yet.”

“The resemblance is so good,” agreed another.

Another wrote: “That’s what I call a transformation, the hair and make up are perfect. Can’t wait for the series, Kenneth is a really good actor.”

“Kenneth looks like Boris here 100% It’s scary. Omg,” said a fourth.

What’s Twitter saying about the drama?

Not everyone is sold on the drama though, with many social media users wondering why a series about Boris Johnson has been commissioned at all.

“Not sure I want to revisit the nightmare that was Johnson’s handling of the pandemic…” pondered one person.

Another said: “100s of thousands of people died during the pandemic. People lost their jobs. Energy bills are doubling (even tripling) this year and the cost of food is increasing at an unprecedented rate. We’re struggling! Does Sky TV really think we need a dramatisation of 2020?”

“Bro this happened like a month ago rest??” wrote another.

Ophelia Lovibond plays Carrie in This England (Credit: Sky)

And another added: “Not only do we have to live on this dusty plague island of suffering and its incompetent leaders we are also subjected to entertainment companies presenting us with dramatisations of it.”

A lot of tweeters made the same joke about which channel the series would be airing on.

“Is it on the Horror Channel?” asked one person, a sentiment echoed by many.

The drama, which was originally called This Spectred Isle, is based on first-hand testimonies of those working inside 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, and the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies during 2020.

This England airs on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV from September 21.

