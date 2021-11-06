Just hours after this year’s I’m a Celebrity hopefuls were “revealed”, bookies have announced the odds on who they think will win the show.

And, just like last year, it’s predicted that we’ll see another Queen of the Castle.

The series kicks off later this month and, earlier today (November 6), the stars were pictured hearing into their mandatory pre-show quarantine.

After seeing the line-up, bookies have revealed their odds and who they think will win.

Frankie Bridge is leaving Loose Women behind for the chilly I’m a Celebrity castle (Credit: ITV)

I’m a Celebrity odds: Another Queen of the Castle?

Hot on the heels of last year’s winner Giovanna Fletcher, bookmakers William Hill predict we’ll see another woman crowned winner this year.

Loose Women star Frankie Bridge is the early 7/2 favourite to win the castle crown.

She is followed by second favourite Louise Minchin.

Of course, Frankie will certainly going all out to win – she surely won’t let her hubby, who went into the Australian jungle on the show back in 2016.

The former footballer was placed fifth in the series overall and, if bookies are right, Frankie could do a lot better than her other half.

Emmerdale’s Danny Miller leads this year’s triple whammy of soap stars (Credit: Splash News)

Battle of the soap stars

A trio of soap stars are said to have signed up – and there’s someone to suit all soap fans.

Adam Woodyatt has signed up from EastEnders, Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson is also heading into the castle. Emmerdale’s Danny Miller completes the soap line-up.

But who’ll do best?

William Hill reckon Emmerdale favourite Danny will do best. The odds put him as third favourite overall to win the show with odds of 6/1.

Adam and Simon have wider odds.

The EastEnders legend is 8/1 to win, while the Steve McDonald star brings up the soap star rear with odds of 9/1.

Arlene Phillips is this year’s rank outsider (Credit: Splash News)

I’m a Celebrity odds: The best of the rest

Footballer David Ginola has odds of 8/1, Olympian Matty Lee is next with odds of 10/1, and Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley comes next at 12/1.

When it comes to Richard though, our money is on him doing all of the Bushtucker Trials!

Naughty Boy and Snoochie Shy also have odds of 12/1.

Celebrity MasterChef winner Kadeena Cox is a bit of an outsider at 16/1.

Arlene Phillips, the show’s oldest-ever contestant, is the rank outsider when it comes to winning the crown.

The one-time Strictly Come Dancing icon is placed at the bottom of the pile with odds of 20/1.

