The Strictly odds have been released, detailing who bookies think will be eliminated this weekend.

And it’s not good news for one kids TV presenter…

Rhys’s luck might run out this weekend (Credit: BBC)

What are the odds for Strictly?

Online bookies Betfair have named Rhys Stephenson and pro-dancing partner Nancy Xu as the favourites to be voted off this weekend.

Kids TV presenter Rhys, 28, has had a narrow escape in recent weeks.

But now, according to Betfair, his luck might be running out this weekend.

He’s 4/9 on favourite to leave the show, with AJ Odudu second favourite at 4/1.

John Whaite is also rated at 4/1, while Rose Ayling-Ellis is a long-shot at 18/1.

Rose is still favourite to win the competition (Credit: BBC)

Who is favourite to win lift the Glitterball?

A spokesperson for the bookies said: “Despite not being in the bottom two last week, Rhys Stephenson is the 4/9 favourite to miss out on the Strictly final with AJ Odudu and John Whaite both 4/1 to leave.”

When it comes to winning the whole thing, EastEnders actress Rose is still the favourite to lift the Glitterball.

Her odds are a whopping 1/5 on.

AJ is second favourite at 7/1, with John at 9/1.

Jay is ready for the Christmas episode (Credit: BBC)

What’s happening at Christmas?

With the final approaching next week, attention then turns to the Christmas Day special on BBC One.

And now the channel has released some first-look images from the contestants taking part.

Included were Repair Shop star Jay Blades, Mel Giedroyc and Fred Serieix.

Also featured were Adrian Chiles, Moira Stewart and singing star Anne-Marie.

The festive special will be on at 7.10pm on Christmas Day.

Strictly Come Dancing semi-final is on BBC One at 7.05pm tomorrow night (Saturday December 11)