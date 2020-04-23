Bookies predict I'm A Celebrity will be filmed in Scotland this year

ITV could decide to film I'm A Celebrity in Scotland this year instead of Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bookies have revealed their odds on the survival show coming to the UK. They say Scotland is the most likely location.

Paddy Power has 2/1 odds on I'm A Celebrity coming to Scotland, where there would be plenty of wild and rural locations to choose from.

Hosts and contestants of I'm A Celebrity are not likely to make it to Oz this year (Credit: Splash News)

Unsurprisingly, London (16/1) is seen as the most likely option should they film it here, followed by Manchester (20/1) and Liverpool (25/1).

The odds of I'm A Celebrity moving from Down Under to the UK are only 4/1 with Paddy Power.

They have listed the second most likely option as Wales, at 5/1.

Jacqueline Jossa won last year's I'm A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Postponement of I'm A Celebrity unlikely

The Lake District (8/1) and Devon (12/1) are also in the running. It is rated much less likely that producers will opt to record the show in a city.

We’re well accustomed to seeing I’m A Celebrity contestants in warm weather in Australia.

And fans of the show can take comfort in something.

Paddy Power puts the odds of the show being postponed altogether at 6/4.

I'm A Celebrity usually airs in November, but with travel possibilities still up in the air, it seems likely that bosses will change their plans.

Filming took place on the Gold Coast last year, but will this year be different? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A Paddy Power spokesperson said: "We’re well accustomed to seeing I’m A Celebrity contestants in warm weather in Australia, but this year could be very different.

"We make Scotland the most likely destination for filming this year.

"Contestants can expect beautiful remote landscapes, several more layers of clothing worn and hopefully the chance of a battered Mars bar.”

