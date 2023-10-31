Strictly star Bobby Brazier has shared his fears for the upcoming live show as his next dance has now been revealed.

The EastEnders star is partnered up with Dianne Buswell on the glitzy BBC One show. So far, the pair have been setting the dance floor on fire thanks to their routines. And some fans have even tipped Bobby to take home the iconic Glitterball trophy.

But it seems Bobby is feeling a tad apprehensive about his next rather passionate dance – as he’s insisted he’s “only 20, I’m still a boy!”

The actor has opened up about his next dance (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier shares fears for next Strictly dance

Bobby and Dianne appeared on the Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two on Monday (October 30) hosted by Fleur East.

The pair revealed for their next routine they will be dancing an Argentine tango to Sail by Awolnation. However, Bobby revealed he’s a bit fearful of the iconic dance.

Fleur quizzed Bobby: “What are you looking forward to about the dance?” He replied: “This one, there is a lot to it I think.”

‘I’m still a boy,’ says Strictly star Bobby

Bobby added: “But I’m excited to feel the feeling properly and get into the emotion and passion that a good Argentine tango combines.”

He then admitted: “I hope I’ve got that in my locker you know.” Fleur started to giggle as she assured him: “I think it’s safely in there.” But Bobby wasn’t convinced. He added: “I don’t know, I’m only 20 I’m still a boy!”

The pair are set to dance an Argentine tango (Credit: BBC)

Dianne trying to ‘maintain distance’ from Bobby?

It comes amid claims that Dianne is trying to maintain some distance from Bobby. The EastEnders actor has previously admitted he’s “falling in love” with the Australian dancer. However, according to body language expert Darren Stanton, Dianne is trying to “maintain” some “distance” between herself and Bobby.

Analysing Bobby and Dianne’s behaviour during last week’s It Takes Two appearance, Darren noticed that some of Bobby’s actions weren’t being reciprocated by Dianne. “There were a few times when he looked at Dianne a certain way, which wasn’t reciprocated from her part,” he told us, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino.

“It’s clear she’s trying to maintain a certain degree of decorum and distance between them. She’s very much in teacher and student mode,” he then added.

