Tensions for Strictly’s Bobby and Dianne? ‘He can’t work under these conditions’

An astrology expert has suggested that there could be tensions in store for Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell as the pair team up together for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

BBC bosses announced on Saturday (September 16) that the EastEnders star and the pro dancer have been paired together. But will playful Bobby clash with the more “focused” Dianne?

One astrology expert certainly thinks so.

Astrology expert weighs in on Bobby and Dianne’s Strictly chances

Speaking for Spingenie.com, expert astrologer Inbaal Honigman has revealed her predictions about this year’s Strictly line-up. Focusing on Bobby and Dianne, she suggested that the pair might clash.

Bobby is a Gemini, and Dianne is a Taurus. According to Inbaal, this could lead to tensions between the two.

“There could be some clashes here, because Gemini will do anything for a laugh,” Inbaal claimed.

“As a Taurus, Dianne will be focused on the job at hand, and would like to teach Bobby as much as she can, with no distractions or misunderstanding.”

She continued: “As a Gemini, Bobby just can’t work under these conditions, he’ll need to mess about and he’ll need to have a giggle.”

Are there fireworks in store for Bobby and Dianne?

‘Strictly curse’ strikes early as Bobby splits from his girlfriend

Meanwhile, the actor continues to make headlines today (Monday, September 18) as he split from his girlfriend, model Liberty Love.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a source claimed: “She and Bobby had been on and off but now it seems that it’s over for good.”

This means that Bobby won’t be falling prey to the so-called Strictly curse, in which dancers and celeb partners who are in relationships fall for each other.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday, September 23 at 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

