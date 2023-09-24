Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood raised eyebrows with viewers after comments about Bobby Brazier’s appearance last night (September 23).

The panel’s resident Mr Nasty made a “childish” remark that left some viewers feeling a bit strange.

After EastEnders star Bobby had taken to the dancefloor to perform the Foxtrot with Dianne Buswell, he received rave reviews from the judges. However, Craig’s first comment was a bizarre one.

Strictly judge Craig caused chaos with his comments about Bobby (Credit: BBC)

Craig’s ‘childish’ qui to Strictly star Bobby Brazier

As Tess Daly asked Bobby if he enjoyed the ballroom dance, he said he had. And when she asked Craig if he felt the same way, he answered to Bobby.

In what appeared to be a backhanded compliment, Craig told him: “You do have the length of bone you see my darling, for ballroom. Long and lean. It all looks great.

“However you need to tuck your bottom under when you do this dance. Rise and fall would be the next thing to work on but I really liked your frame. I loved the storytelling. Absolutely fantastic, well done.”

Viewers were taken aback by the “length of bone” comments. One said: “‘Length of bone’. Easy there Craig.”

‘Leave Bobby’s length of bone alone’

A second said: “Leave Bobby’s length of bone alone, Craig.” A third added a laughing emoji with: “Length of bone.”

Another agreed with another viewer and called it “childish”, writing: “I know, childish!”

Other fans posted gifs in response, telling Craig to calm down. “Length of bone – you what now #Strictly,” said another.

Bobby Brazier didn’t appear to understand Craig Revel Horwood comment on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly leaderboard

With the first performances out of the way, Bobby was joint second on the leaderboard. While Casualty star Nigel Harman topped the leaderboard with 32 points, Bobby was second with three other contestants.

Ex Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, Layton Williams and Amanda Abbington all achieved 29 points. They were followed by Angela Rippon and Annabel Croft with 28 points.

Angela Scanlon achieved 23 points, comedian Eddie Kadi and Channel 4 news presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy were next with 22 points. Paralympian Jody Cundy earned 21 points while Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas and Love Island’s Zara McDermott both managed 18.

However Radio presenter Nikita Kanda was next with 18 points with legendary entertainer Les Dennis brought up the rear with just 16 points.

Strictly will return on Saturday for the second performances after which the votes will open. One celebrity will be sent home on Sunday night (October 1).

