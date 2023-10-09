Claudia Winkleman baffles Strictly viewers with bizarre comment to Bobby Brazier

Strictly star Bobby Brazier is proud of his family, so much so that he recently praised his dad Jeff when he collected the Rising Star Award at this year’s National Television Awards.

He has also mentioned his late mother, Jade Goody, in several interviews, and his brother Freddie sat on the sidelines for Movie Week at Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

However, Claudia Winkleman‘s mention of one of the EastEnders’ star’s family members has confused some viewers.

Bobby and Dianne scored 32 for their Romeo and Juliet-inspired dance (Credit: YouTube)

What did Claudia Winkleman ask Strictly star Bobby Brazier?

Bobby and his professional dance partner Dianne Buswell did a Romeo and Juliet-inspired samba on Saturday. They scored an impressive 32 points for their routine.

As usual, the stars chatted with the co-hosts during the weekend of shows. However, some viewers watching the results show on Sunday (October 8) were puzzled by the link Bobby had to one family member.

Bobby was joined by several of the celebrities and their professional partners for an interview after he found out he was through to another week on the BBC dance show. Strictly co-host Claudia asked: “‘Bobby, talk to me about your Godsister, what did she do?”

Bobby immediately beamed from ear to ear as he recounted a story where his godsister did a “show and tell at school” about him.

While he told a family heart-warming story, some viewers were perplexed with the term “godsister”.

One viewer was not a fan and said: “The term ‘godsister’ has just been used on #Strictly and it can sod right off.”

Another asked: “WTF is a Godsister? #Strictly.” “Godsister? Eh?!” said another.

Bobby gushed when asked about his godsister (Credit: YouTube)

Bobby’s godsister

The visibly emotional Bobby shared that his godsister Ada – who would be the daughter of his godmother and/or godfather – came to watch the show and used that as inspiration for her school show and tell.

He said: “She came here to watch the rehearsal and she spoke about that, and she took in a magazine that I was on the cover of. Ada, I love you!”

The rest of the cast let out a heartfelt “aww” before Claudia added: “Ada, we all love you!”

Bobby and dance partner Dianne are starting to shine on Strictly, placing fourth for movie week. Nikita Kanda and professional partner Gorka Márquez landed in the dance-off for the second time and were booted off the show.

Bobby also revealed that he adores his dance partner and could “speak” about her all day. Fans will have to see see if they can climb the leader board any more.

