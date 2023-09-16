‘Tired’ Bobby Brazier reveals Strictly advice from co-star amid fears over his health

EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier will soon be performing on Strictly Come Dancing, and his fellow Walford co-star has shared some advice.

Bobby recently won the Rising Star Award at this year’s National Television Awards for playing Freddie Slater on the long-running soap.

EastEnders has provided many a Strictly celeb contestant over the years and last year’s Martin Fowler star James Bye has shared a nugget of wisdom.

Bobby Brazier has announced that he is leaving EastEnders but is ready to dance up a storm on Strictly (Credit: YouTube)

Bobby on Strictly

His friend and colleague James warned the young star to ensure he eats and takes care of himself while on the show.

Bobby told the MailOnline about the advice he was given. He shared: “Jimmy Bye keeps saying to eat because he doesn’t want me to get super skinny, but that’s it really.”

Short and simple – eat right!

However, it sounds like it is advice to follow as the actor opened up about his gruelling rehearsal schedule.

He said: “It’s pretty hard, it’s tiring, some of these people are genuinely the fittest people I’ve ever met.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EastEnders (@bbceastenders)

“They can just like, they can do 10 times the intensity we’re doing, way more technical, but for way more hours, and there’s me.

“I’m tired. I’ll be honest. I’m tired. My body’s not used to this. So, I’m waiting for it to catch up.”

Bobby did share that it was just as fun as it was exhausting.

He added: “But it is super fun. And we’re all meeting each other, all making friends. There’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I’m excited to feel all of the emotions, the big, the good ones, the bad ones, just to the fullest extent.”

The actor did reveal he had “never watched the show” before so maybe he will have beginner’s luck and take home the Glitterball Trophy this year.

James was partnered with Amy Dowden on Strictly last year (Credit: YouTube)

Bobby on EastEnders

Bobby recently announced he would be departing from EastEnders.

Although his time on the show would have been brief, he has become a fan favourite.

The actor has shared that he has already filmed his final scene, but his lips are sealed on how and when he will exit the show.

He did say that he will be “back” at some point however.

The hit BBC One competition is set to return on Saturday, September 16 at 6.35 pm.

Read more: Bobby Brazier reveals plans to pay tribute to his late mum Jade Goody on Strictly

How do you think Bobby will do on Strictly? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.