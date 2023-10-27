Bobby Brazier baffled as Dianne Buswell makes ‘tough’ confession about their partnership

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell admitted that she had doubts when she met partner Bobby Brazier for the first time.

The EastEnders actor, 20, and professional dancer, 34, were paired in the latest series of Strictly. Ahead of Halloween week, the duo appeared on Strictly: It Takes Two.

While they teased fans about what they should expect from their next routine, Dianne revealed that she did have concerns when she first learned that she’d been coupled up with model Bobby.

Dianne revealed she was “proud” of Bobby

Talking to Janette Manrara, she said she was “proud” of Bobby. She said: “I’m so proud of him. I must admit when I first saw him I thought this might be tough.”

Bobby Brazier admitted it was important to gel with Dianne (Credit: BBC)

However, a confused Bobby interrupted asking: “Why?” She continued: “You’re so tall and you’ve never danced before. So I thought they could be harder than I thought. But he’s got such a good little brain on him that he just absorbs everything I tell him and sometimes I only have to tell him something once and it just locks in.”

Dianne and Bobby will take on Cha Cha Cha on Saturday (October 28) night to Come-On-a-My House by Della Reese. But fans will have to wait and see if their performance is enough to get them through to next week.

This comes after rumours were rife that Bobby was “finding it hard” as fans feared he wouldn’t make it to the final.

Bobby expressed how important it was to “gel” with his partner

Speaking to host Christine Lampard on Lorraine Kelly, Bobby expressed how important it was to “gel” with dance partners. He said: “We spend so much time together, literally all day every day we are together.”

It’s true we’re starting to understand each other a bit more.

He was then asked how he’s adjusted to the Strictly life with Dianne. He replied: “Well I think I’m getting better at working harder. You’re rubbing off on me and I’m rubbing off on you. That’s why I think last week went so well.”

Dianne added that she even needed to ask him for a break last week. She said: “It’s true we’re starting to understand each other a bit more. I even had to ask him for a break last week and you said no. So he’s working really really hard. But you know it just shows because that was such a beautiful dance. We loved it so so much and long may that continue.”

Dianne Buswell confessed how she feels about Bibby Brazier’s progression on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Dianne, who is in a relationship with YouTuber Joe Sugg, added: “If we didn’t like each other, that would be an issue.” Bobby teased Dianne and joked about how he wasn’t always that keen on his dance partner, he said: “There are times when I don’t like you, but then there are times that I love you.”

Christine then asked Dianne if it’s because she makes Bobby rehearse so much, and the actor replied: “Yeah sometimes!”

Read more: Strictly star Bobby Brazier handed huge boost ahead of Halloween weekend performance

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know.