Bobby Ball died earlier this week and his sons have said they’re “shell-shocked” as they appeared on Good Morning Britain.

Darren and Robert revealed their famous dad was “laughing and joking” with nurses before contracting coronavirus.

Robert said Bobby had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and went to hospital with a chest infection.

Bobby Ball’s sons appeared on GMB on Friday (Credit: ITV)

What did Bobby Ball’s sons say on GMB?

Darren said: “He had COPD and went to hospital with a chest infection.

“He then tested positive for coronavirus and… it was awful.”

Robert added: “You never expect one of your family to get it. Just shell-shock really. Completely shell-shocked.

“I was FaceTiming him three times a day when he was in hospital. Before he took a decline he was laughing and joking with the nurses.

“He was being his usual self, getting the nurses in and saying ‘have you met your new mother?’

“Unfortunately he declined and went in the wrong direction.”

The brothers were on stage with him and Tommy Cannon just three weeks ago in Blackpool.

They said he was “up to his old tricks again”.

Bobby died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Bobby die?

On Thursday, Bobby’s manager released a statement confirming his death.

It read: “It is with great personal sadness that on behalf of Yvonne Ball, and the family, and Tommy Cannon, I announce that Bobby Ball passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the 28th October 2020 approximately 21:30.

In addition, they said that Bobby then tested positive for COVID-19 after having “breathing problems”.

Bobby’s wife thanked hospital staff for looking after him (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Meanwhile, it continued: “His wife Yvonne said the hospital and staff could not have been more wonderful, as they were outstanding in their care of duty and they did everything possible for him and she cannot praise them enough.

“Yvonne added that their need for privacy at this time has to be a priority.”

