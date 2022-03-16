Bloods is back for series 2 on Sky Comedy, and TV favourite Katherine Kelly adds to an already brilliant cast.

The former Corrie actress stars opposite Jane Horrocks, Samson Kayo and Lucy Punch in the medical comedy.

This time around, the gang of eccentric paramedics return – and the haircuts are even kookier than before!

So how many episodes is series 2 of Bloods on Sky Comedy?

How can you watch series 1, and who else is in the cast?

Here’s everything you need to know!

The cast of Bloods are back for series 2 of the medical comedy (Credit: Sky Comedy)

Bloods series 2 on Sky Comedy – what’s it about?

The first series of Bloods launched in 2021 on Sky One – and, deservedly, got a second run.

The comedy series followed paramedic partners Wendy and Maleek who work in the South London ambulance service.

Maleek was described as a “tough-acting loner”, while his partner was over-friendly divorcee Wendy.

But far from being dead on arrival, the odd couple were actually a dream team.

In Bloods series 2, we return to the South Hill Ambulance Depot and reunite with the (mostly) likeable paramedics.

Wendy and Maleek find new sources of conflict when they are involved in a malpractice investigation and Wendy’s deeply irritating son starts work at the depot.

Best friends Darrell and Darryl are faced with the prospect that their bromance might be at an end.

Kareshma has started to mellow under Gary’s watchful eye, but will her investment in teenage cancer patient Tasha create new complications for the duo?

Meanwhile, team leader Jo continues to carry a flame for widower Lawrence, and faces a new challenge to her authority in the form of counsellor George.

The series is from the producers of People Just Do Nothing and Stath Lets Flats, so you know the show is in good hands.

Is there a trailer for Bloods series 2 on Sky Comedy?

Sky released the first-look trailer for the second series earlier this year (see below).

The trailer reunites Samson Kayo and Jane Horrocks as Wendy and Maleek.

The duo are back on-screen as South London’s finest oddball dream team, along with their paramedic colleagues in the day-to-day life-saving world of an emergency service.

In the trailer, we meet Katherine Kelly’s character George who announces she’s there to “help”.

But they all know the only thing that would help is a pay rise…

Julian Barrett and Lucy Punch return in Bloods series 2 (Credit: Sky Comedy)

How many episodes is Bloods series 2 on Sky Comedy?

Bloods series 2 is available to watch on Sky Comedy from Wednesday March 16 2022.

It will consist of 10 episodes, which are split into two lots of five episodes.

You can watch Sky Comedy with a NOW Entertainment Membership.

Each episode of Bloods is less than 25 minutes long, so it’s got ‘binge’ written all over it.

Nathan Foad joins the cast of series 2 of Bloods

Series 2 welcomes a new source of conflict for Wendy and Maleek in the form of Wendy’s deeply irritating son, Spencer.

Nathan Foad joins the cast as Spencer.

The actor is known for his portrayal of Peter / David in Listen to Bapou, and Lucius in Our Flag Means Death.

He’s also a writer and producer and write one episode of The Young Offenders.

Nathan also write three episodes of Morgana Robinson comedy Newark, Newark.

Nathan Foad as Spencer in Bloods (Credit: Sky Comedy)

Katherine Kelly plays George in the cast of Bloods series 2

Katherine Kelly also joins the cast as the ambulance station’s acting counsellor and listening ear.

She been sent to improve the depot’s poor mental health record – something that dismays Jo…

Of course, TV viewers will know Katherine, 42, as Sally Wright in Innocent, Natalie Hobbs in Criminal: UK, and DI Karen Renton in Liar.

She’s also played Jodie Shackleton in Happy Valley, Elizabeth Sutherland in Gentleman Jack, Leah in Cheat, and Lady Mae in Mr Selfridge – among many other roles.

Soap fans will know her best as Becky Granger in Coronation Street on ITV, a role she played from 2006 to 2012.

Katherine Kelly portrays George in cast of Bloods series 2 (Credit: Sky Comedy)

Jane Horrocks plays Wendy

TV ledge Jane Horrocks returns as chatty Nottingham divorcee Wendy.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress moved from Nottingham to London in series 1 to make a fresh start after separating from her husband.

Jane is perhaps best loved for her role as Bubble in Absolutely Fabulous, a role she played from 1992 to 2012.

The 58-year-old actress blew everyone away with her performance in Little Voice.

Other notable film roles include Nicola in Life is Sweet, Mo in Born Romantic, and Alison in Some Kind of Life.

She has been on our TV screens ever since 1987, when she first appeared in First Sight as Natalie.

Jane went on portray Magrat in Weird Sisters, Flossie in Crapston Villas, Ros Pritchard in The Amazing Mrs Pritchard, and Julie in Trollied.

More recently, she’s played Gran in The Rubbish World of Dave Spud, Sylvia Blackett in The Singapore Grip, and Tanya Bert in Flack.

Unsurprisingly, she’s voiced dozens of characters in animations and TV shows for children, including Little Princess in the series of the same name, and Tubby Phone in Teletubbies.

Samson Kayo and Jane Horrocks are back on-screen as South London’s finest oddball dream team Wendy and Maleek (Credit: Sky Comedy)

Samson Kayo plays Maleek in the cast of Bloods series 2

BAFTA-nominated Samson Kayo stars as Maleek, the paramedic with loads of swagger, but not so much to back it up.

Maleek is a “road man” turned paramedic.

Speaking ahead of series 2, Samson said of his character: “Maleek is a maverick paramedic who’s adopted this sort of renegade approach to dealing with 999 calls.

“He likes to do things by himself but doesn’t realise that he genuinely needs help.

“He’s quite stubborn; he’s quite soft at heart but he has a tough exterior.”

Samson is best known for his roles in Famalam and Timewasters.

Recently, he portrayed Oluwande in Our Flag Means Death, and Joshua in Sliced.

He’s also the man who created Bloods, alongside Nathan Byron.

Lucy Punch stars as Jo

Lucy Punch portrays boisterous ex-army member Jo.

Jo oversees the paramedic team and acts as Incident Commander at complex scenes.

Of course, fans of the show know she has a strong affection for Lawrence (played by Julian Barrat).

Lucy Punch says of her character’s love life in series 2: “Lawrence has moved on but not with me and I’m furiously jealous and trying to sabotage everything.

“And then I make a move… a serious move and I’m rebuffed.”

Motherland fans know actress Lucy, 44, as overbearing Amanda in the comedy.

Viewers will also recognise Lucy from films like Ella Enchanted, Into the Woods and Hot Fuzz.

She’s also played Esmé Squalor in A Series of Unfortunate Events, BJ in Ben and Kate, and DI Kate Bishop in Vexed.

Lucy Punch as Jo in Bloods (Credit: Sky Comedy)

Who else stars in the cast of Bloods series 2 on Sky Comedy?

Meanwhile, The Mighty Boosh star Julian Barratt portrays motorbike paramedic Lawrence, who lost his wife 10 years ago.

Julian, 52, is best known for his comedy roles in Nathan Barley, Flowers, Sally4Ever, and Truth Seekers.

He’s also popped up in Killing Eve, The Great, and The Witchfinder.

Meanwhile, Gosford Park’s Adrian Scarborough portrays mild-mannered Gary, the station’s longest serving paramedic.

Adrian has played DI Max Arnold in The Chelsea Detective, Phillip Walters in The Accident and Dr Fuchs in Sandition.

He starred as Pete Sutcliffe in Gavin & Stacey from 2007 to 2019.

Elsewhere, Aasiya Shah plays Kareshma.

Kareshma is a driven trainee paramedic who firmly has her eye on Jo’s role as boss of the team.

Aasiya Shah has previously been seen in Unforgotten, and she also has a role in BritBox drama The Beast Must Die.

Darryl and Darrell are played by Kevin ‘KG’ Garry and Sam Campbell.

Kevin ‘KG’ Garry has previously been in Famalam, Timewasters and Ted Lasso.

Sam Campbell is an Australian comedian and also had a role in Stath Lets Flats.

Adrian Scarborough appears as mild-mannered Gary in Bloods (Credit: Sky One)

How can I watch Bloods on Sky series 1?

Bloods series 1 is available to watch on Sky Comedy and Now TV streaming service.

All six episodes remain on the streaming service, along with the new episodes.

Each instalment is a beautifully-bitesized 25 minutes long.

Bloods series 2 starts on Wednesday March 16 2022 at 10pm on Sky Comedy/Now.

