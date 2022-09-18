Bloodlands on BBC1: Is the show based on a true story?

Bloodlands returns to BBC1 this September with its second series, and many fans have been wondering if the show is based on a true story.

Bloodlands follows DCI Tom Brannick, a serving police officer in Northern Ireland who is hiding a terrible secret – he’s actually the notorious killer Goliath.

So, is there any truth to the BBC show’s story?

Here’s what we know…

Fans have wondered if DCI Tom Brannick is a real person… (Credit: BBC)

Is Bloodlands based on a true story?

Bloodlands starring James Nesbitt is a fictional story – there is no real DCI Tom Brannick running around!

However, show creator Chris Brandon reveals the plot was inspired by real events.

Chris shared that the show is inspired by real history and stories from The Troubles.

He explained how the legacy of The Troubles inspired the character of Tom Brannick.

He says: “The legacy of violence has left indelible scars.

“How Northern Ireland moves forward depends very much on how it deals with its past.

“Many feel there may be peace but there is still injustice.

“Many question how there can be reconciliation without truth.

“These struggles exist in Tom Brannick.

“As a veteran detective, he has a foot in both the past and the present.

“He is also stopped from moving forward by the resurrection of an assassin myth.

“A symbol of police collusion in past violence that holds deep personal significance.”

A recent BBC Northern Ireland docuseries called Murder in the Badlands explored four brutal murders of women during The Troubles.

The Troubles hindered the investigations of the murders.

The true crime story mirrors a lot of the story of Bloodlands and helps explain how Goliath went undiscovered for so long.

James Nesbitt stars in Bloodlands (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Bloodlands series two on BBC One: How many episodes will it be and when’s the start date?

Bloodlands true story: The real history that inspired the show

The Troubles inspired the plotline of Bloodlands.

The Troubles were a low-level civil war that took place in Northern Ireland from 1968 to 1998.

It took place between the Catholic Nationalist population who wanted to be a part of the Republic of Ireland, and Protestant Unionists who wished to remain part of the UK.

The violence of The Troubles largely came to an end in 1998 with the signing of The Good Friday Agreement.

The legacy of The Troubles inspires the plot and tone of Bloodlands.

The drama is set in present-day Northern Ireland.

James Nesbitt, who plays DCI Tom Brannick and grew up in Northern Ireland himself, shares: “I was attracted to Bloodlands because of my involvement with a charity called Wave, and its work with victims and survivors over the years.”

He adds: “So, it felt like familiar ground with people I really respected.”

Bloodlands will return on Sunday September 18 2022 on BBC One at 9.05pm. All episodes of series 1 are available on BBC iPlayer.

So, are you excited for series two of Bloodlands? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.