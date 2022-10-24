Bloodlands finale: Fans are FURIOUS after THAT ending

Bloodlands ended last night with a BIG finale – but a lot of fans are furious after a certain Emma Brannick never turned up!

There’s been plenty of clues about her possible appearance throughout the series – there was even a clue in the penultimate episode!

So what did fans make of the finale and do they want another series of Bloodlands?

Here’s what viewers made of it…

Where was Emma?! (Credit: BBC)

Bloodlands finale frustrated fans

In last week’s episode, Niamh was reading files and lingered just a little too long on Tom’s missing wife Emma’s file.

Lots of fans thought this was a clue that we would finally meet the mysterious Emma Brannick!

But there wasn’t even a mention of her in the finale!

Twitter was full of fans complaining that we never got to see an appearance from Emma Brannick: “So whatever happened to Tom’s wife? Did we ever find out?”

This fan had the same thought as the programme ended: “So, where’s the wife then? Will we find out in series 3? Or 4?…”

We hope we won’t have to wait for the fourth series for answers!

Many fans think we’ll have to wait for a third series to see Emma: “Take it his wife will come back in series 3 and expose him as Goliath.”

Another added: “There will have to be a series 3 as the mystery of his wife was never resolved!”

One fan thinks their time has been wasted waiting for an appearance from Emma, commenting: “If we don’t see Birdy’s body dead or alive and get an Emma Brannick appearance then I’ve wasted 6 hours. #Bloodlands.”

And speaking of Birdy…

Birdy’s body was found in a shed with rats! (Credit: BBC)

Bloodlands finale: Fans were heartbroken to see poor Birdy’s dead body!

It’s taken the Dunfolan police team so long to find Birdy’s body that some fans thought he might have miraculously survived!

But it was not to be as we finally saw Birdy’s dead body – heartbreakingly slumped in a shed with lots of rats. Poor Birdy!

One Birdy fan said: “Been watching in anticipation for when Birdy would be found, even sort of hoping he would be miraculously alive in some shed being nursed back to health….

“Instead, he was slumped in a corner of a barn being munched on by rats!”

Another commented: “He left Birdy like that. Despicable pig #Bloodlands.”

Well, it seems as though Tom (James Nesbitt) isn’t doing a lot to win over fans at the moment.

Some fans were full of praise for the Bloodlands finale…

But it wasn’t all negative! Some fans enjoyed the finale and can’t wait for a possible third series!

One tweeted: “Well I flipping loved #bloodlands What am I going to watch now?

“Edge of the seat stuff. Filmed in my homeland too with the fabulous Jimmy Nesbitt.”

Another fan sums it all up: “#Bloodlands was utter chaos but I loved it.”

And it seems like plenty of fans are ready for a third series – where we’ll hopefully FINALLY meet Emma Brannick!

All episodes of Bloodlands series 1 and 2 are now available on BBC iPlayer.

