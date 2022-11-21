Blood, Sex & Royalty on Netflix: Why did Anne Boleyn star Amy James-Kelly leave Coronation Street?

Amy James-Kelly plays the infamous Anne Boleyn in the new Netflix series Blood, Sex & Royalty.

Fans of the Royal family will know that Anne Boleyn was a woman who shaped England’s history.

The story follows Anne and King Henry VIII’s ill-fated love story, and the events that led up to Anne’s shocking death.

So who is Amy James-Kelly, and why did she leave the popular ITV soap Coronation Street?

Amy James-Kelly, seen her as Anne Boleyn, is best known for her role in Corrie (Credit: Netflix)

Who is Blood, Sex & Royalty star Amy James-Kelly?

Amy James-Kelly is a British actress who rose to fame playing Maddie Heath in Coronation Street.

Amy attended The Blue Coat School in Oldham.

She also took extra-curricular classes at the Manchester School of Acting.

Amy then began her career in theatre productions of Beauty Manifesto, Trojan Women, My Fair Lady, and Frank and Ferdinand.

After leaving the hit soap in 2015, Amy has since starred in many popular series including Netflix’s Safe, Gentleman Jack, and The Bay.

Who plays Anne Boleyn in Blood, Sex & Royalty?

Amy James-Kelly plays the well-known historical figure, Anne Boleyn, in Blood, Sex & Royalty in Netflix.

Anne is known for being one of King Henry VIII’s wives, who he brutally beheaded.

Talking about Anne and Henry’s relationship, Amy told Netflix: “Anne and Henry’s relationship… Oh my goodness I am not Team Henry at all!

“It is very easy to get swept up in the romance of it all, but it is actually quite a dysfunctional relationship.

“He is controlling and volatile, and yes, Anne Boleyn does give King Henry a run for his money, but there is always a smart motive behind it.”

Amy James-Kelly plays Anne Bolyen in Blood, Sex & Royalty (Credit: Netflix)

Blood, Sex & Royalty: How old is Amy James-Kelly?

Amy James-Kelly was born on November 15 1995.

This means that she is currently 27 years old.

Where is Amy James-Kelly from?

Amy was born in Antrim, Northern Ireland.

She moved to England as a baby.

The actress spent most of her life in Catterick, North Yorkshire, before settling down in Failsworth, Oldham, Greater Manchester.

Actress Amy James-Kelly was born in Ireland, but grew up in England (Credit: Netflix)

What is Amy James-Kelly’s net worth?

Amy has had lots of success over her relatively short TV career so far.

So it’s no surprise that she already has a hefty net worth.

According to All Famous Birthdays, Amy has an estimated net worth of £1.5 million.

Does Amy James-Kelly have a boyfriend?

Amy has not publicly confirmed she’s in a relationship.

However, she often posts snaps with a handsome man on her Instagram account @amyjames_kelly.

The couple even went on holiday to Ireland together this year.

In one post, she shared two photos of the pair at a wedding together.

She captioned the post: “A unit manager and an actor walk into a wedding…

“Edit: not our wedding, there have been questions…”

Was Amy James-Kelly in Coronation Street?

In 2013, Amy made her television debut in hit soap Coronation Street.

Amy played troubled teenager Maddie Heath, who became friends with Sophie Webster after meeting at a soup kitchen.

The friendship soon led to something more and the pair fell in love, despite Sophie’s mother, Sally (played by Sally Dynevor) expressing her disapproval.

However, two years later Maddie sustained serious injuries as a result of an explosion, and she died.

Why did Amy James-Kelly leave Coronation Street?

Amy James-Kelly left Coronation Street in 2015, after her character died following an explosion.

Talking about her reasons for leaving the show, Amy said: “I made the decision to leave because I’m young and adventurous.

“I want to gain more experience and explore and improve my craft.

“Acting is my passion and I’m excited to see where it takes me.”

Amy James-Kelly will be starring in the new Channel 4 comedy Everyone Else Burns (Credit: Netflix)

What else was Amy James-Kelly appeared in?

Following her role in Coronation Street, Amy starred as Jenny Delaney in the 2018 Netflix series Safe, opposite Amanda Abbington.

She also had a guest role in the BBC One series Moving On.

Amy then made her feature film debut as Sarah in the 2019 Sharon Horgan comedy Military Wives.

That same year, she had a recurring role as Suzannah Washington in the BBC One series Gentleman Jack, alongside Suranne Jones.

In 2021, she then appeared as Grace Marshbrook in the second series of the ITV crime drama The Bay.

She also played Hannah Kennedy in the two-part BBC One drama Three Families.

Three Families told three real-life and heart-breaking stories of how three families were affected by Northern Ireland’s restrictive abortion law before it was lifted in 2019.

Who played Grace Marshbrook in The Bay?

In 2021, Amy appeared as Grace Marshbrook in the second series of the ITV crime drama The Bay.

She starred opposite Daniel Ryan, Morven Christie, and Erin Shanagher.

Grace was the daughter of Stephen Marshbrook, who was shot at point blank range in what appeared to be a professional kill.

But, when the police got involved in the investigation, Grace disappeared.

Although Grace had an alibi, suspicions still continued to grow as there was something curious about her and the relationship she had with her family.

Amy James-Kelly played Jenny Delaney in Netflix drama Safe (Credit: Netflix)

What is Amy James-Kelly doing now?

Amy James-Kelly is currently playing Anne Boleyn in the Netflix drama Blood, Sex & Royalty.

She has also teased that she has an “exciting year ahead”.

Amy will be starring in the Channel 4 comedy series, Everyone Else Burns, which is due to be released soon.

She told Netflix: “We shot it immediately after I’d wrapped in Lithuania, so had to fly at 3am from there to London, where I immediately went into the read through!”

She is also producing a few of her own short films.

Blood, Sex & Royalty streams from Wednesday November 23 2022 on Netflix.

