Blankety Blank reboot host Bradley Walsh has been seen in the role for the very first time.

Bradders has taken over from legendary host Sir Terry Wogan for a special Christmas reboot of the show.

The Chase presenter, 60, was a firm favourite to revive the iconic 1980s competition for the BBC.

And, in a first look for the festive special, Bradley appears to be the perfect pick.

Bradley Walsh is set to present a Christmas reboot of Blankety Blank (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Blankety Blank reboot: What happens in the trailer?

As the show’s iconic theme tune plays, Bradley says: “Welcome to Blankety Blank!”

The much-loved star is joined by Emilia Fox, Jimmy Carr, boxer Amir Khan, Danny Jones, Anita Rani and Sue Perkins – in the trailer.

During the show, the celebs will try to fill in the missing blanks and win some prizes for contestants.

Welcome to Blankety Blank!

The group appears to be having a great time, with Jimmy leaving his fellow stars in hysterics with a series of jokes.

The iconic 1980s competition is returning to the BBC (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

He jokes with Amir that Boxing Day must be a “bigger deal” than Christmas Day in his family.

Later on, a contestant called Kurt is asked to fill in the blank for a sentence which reads, “Santa’s blessed with a generous…” to which he answers, “Sack”.

Bradley Walsh to host Blankety Blank

Bradley was previously named as a “favourite” to present the reboot of the iconic gameshow.

It’s believed Paddy McGuinness and Rylan Clark-Neal were also considered to host the show.

Comedian Jimmy Carr joins Bradley on the show (Credit: ITV)

An insider told The Sun the show was a massive hit for the BBC and “revisiting it seemed like a great idea in the current climate”.

They revealed: “Bradley is the favourite to be the new host.

“But bosses behind the reboot also have discussed Paddy McGuinness and Rylan Clark.”

Who previously presented the BBC show?

The late Sir Terry Wogan was the first Blankety Blank host when it launched in 1979, while comedian Les Dawson hosted between 1984 and 1990.

Paul O’Grady was the last host of the show – he appeared as his famous alter ego Lily Savage for the last time on the show in 2002.

The format sees two contestants go head-to-head to complete as many fill-in-the-blank statements as they can.

