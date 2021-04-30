Blankety Blank will return to BBC One with a new Saturday night series.

The beloved game show, first made popular in the 70s, will return later this year with Bradley Walsh as host.

The Chase presenter hosted a special festive edition of the show last Christmas, and audiences couldn’t get enough.

Blankety Blank is back for a new series (Credit: BBC)

Blankety Blank returning for a new series

BBC bosses have decided to spin the positive reaction into a brand new series.

The iconic game show sees celebrities help contestants to fill in the missing words of a sentence, often with humorous consequences.

Blankety Blank first from 1979 to 1990. During that time, it was presented by Sir Terry Wogan and then Les Dawson.

A famous revival was then fronted by Lily Savage in the late 1990s.

“I struggle to remember the last time I laughed as much as when I was filming Blankety Blank,” said Walsh in a statement.

“So when they asked if I’d be up for doing a series, I jumped at the chance, I’m just so pleased I get to be a part of it.

“I stand on the shoulders of giants like Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan. However, I’m hoping to put my own stamp on the fantastically nostalgic show.”

The new series will debut on BBC One later this year.

It’s the third revival for the beloved series (Credit: BBC)

Kate Phillips, director of entertainment at the BBC, added: “Blankety Blank has it all. It’s ridiculous questions, unpredictable celebrities, bizarre prizes and now a very funny and much loved host.

“I can’t wait for everyone to watch and start filling in those blanks!”

As well as his new role on the BBC’s reboot of Blankety Blank, Bradley is the long-running presenter on ITV gameshow The Chase.

He also recently revealed that his show with Barney, Breaking Dad, has been recommissioned by ITV.

Posting on Instagram, Bradley revealed: “We are making another . It’ll be tricky because of social distancing and quarantine, but we will do our very best.”

