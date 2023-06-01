Blackadder still stands the test of time 40 years on

While some shows haven’t aged well, almost three-quarters of Brits (71%) still say that Blackadder is the funniest UK sitcom of all time.

The show, which aired on BBC, was created by Rowan Atkinson and Richard Curtis and ran for four seasons between 1983 and 1989. It starred some of the most infamous British actors to this day. Hugh Laurie, Stephen Fry, Tony Robinson and Aktinson himself appeared.

The poll of 2,000 Brits by Gold reveals the nation’s love of Blackadder. As a result, it found that almost nine in 10 Brits (89%) still find the show just as funny and enjoyable watching it now. This comes 40 years after it aired.

Also, in a testament to the writers, nearly half (46%) say that they quote Blackadder lines on a regular basis.

An oil painting of Blackadder is n display at Audley End manor house (Credit: PinPep/James Lindell-Clark; Cover images)

Blackadder: Favourite character revealed

New research has shown that Baldrick has also been voted the nation’s second favourite character with 62% of Brits in agreement. In first place is Blackadder himself at 81%.

According to those surveyed, Blackadder taunting Samuel Johnson with his vocabulary is the funniest Blackadder moment ever – taking 41% of the vote. The scene sees Johnson, played by the late Robbie Coltrane, marvelling in his completion of the first-ever dictionary, only for Edmund to offer him his “enthusiastic contrafibularities”.

Oil painting revealed

To mark the show’s 40th anniversary, an oil painting of Blackadder was installed at Audley End surprising visitors. And, as a result, it was unveiled by Tony Robinson.

The painting, created by renowned artist Tom Croft, shows the much-loved Rowan Atkinson character in his Elizabethan attire. He is painted in a classical oil on canvas style and completed with an ornate gold frame.

Tom painted the portrait across 60 hours. He did it after rewatching series two of Blackadder repeatedly for reference.

Paying homage to Blackadder Tony Robinson then said: “What an honour to have been asked to unveil this incredible painting. And what a cunning plan to have it installed by Gold in such an extraordinary location to celebrate 40 years of Blackadder. Tom Croft did an amazing job at capturing Edmund’s witty expression. I know Baldrick would be thrilled to see his hero hanging at Audley End House.”

Tony Robinson unveiled the painting (Credit: PinPep/James Lindell-Clark; Cover Images)

‘Remarkable’ collection of paintings

Peter Moore, English Heritage’s Curator of Collections and Interiors at Audley End House, said: “At English Heritage we care for a remarkable collection of paintings. The walls of Audley End House are hung with masterpieces. Paintings by the likes of Hans Holbein and Sir Anthony Van Dyck. We also have an extensive collection of royal portraits, including Elizabeth I herself. So it seems only fitting that her court nobleman Edmund Blackadder should be displayed alongside her. After all, he’s been TV royalty in his own right for the past 40 years!”

‘Blackadder as you’ve never seen it before’

Gerald Casey, Gold channel director, then said: “40 years on since the show began, the nation still loves Blackadder just as much. From Edmund’s wit to Baldrick’s cunning plans, we knew we wanted to celebrate the iconic show in a way that celebrated its humour and history. This portrait is an incredible tribute to a much-loved character.”

He then added: “We’re so thankful to have had Tony Robinson help us to unveil it. And we’re excited for comedy fans across the UK to celebrate this momentous anniversary with us on Gold. They can also enjoy the brand-new documentaries that show Blackadder as you’ve never seen it before!”

Catch all episodes of Blackadder from the start on Gold from today, ahead of the 40th anniversary on June 15. Plus, see new documentaries Blackadder: The Lost Pilot on June 15at 9pm and Blackadder: A Cunning Story on June 16 at 9pm, only on Gold.

Read more: Ruth Langsford issues warning to Loose Women co-star

So what do you think? Will you be watching? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.