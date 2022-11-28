Black Cab on Channel 5: Sherwood’s Robert Glenister cast in new thriller

Channel 5 has announced a brand new thriller called Black Cab, and Sherwood star Robert Glenister leads the fantastic cast.

As well as some famously dependable names, the series has got a great concept too!

Here’s everything you need to know about the new thriller Black Cab, including who’s in the cast, what it’s about, and when’s the start date…

Sherwood’s Robert Glenister will lead the cast as cab driver Tony (Credit: Channel 5)

What is Black Cab on Channel 5 about?

Channel 5‘s Black Cab follows a cab driver named Tony from Liverpool.

He used to be a respected teacher but lost his job, his confidence and his marriage.

All he has left is a friendship with cafe worker Rosa, and a late-night radio talk show that he listens to whilst working, hosted by a man named Lawrence.

One day, Tony finds the courage to ring Lawrence on-air and subsequently becomes a friend of the show, ringing in regularly.

For the first time in years, Tony feels like he’s being listened to.

However, far from being a healthy hobby, Tony becomes obsessed with his new outlet.

In tense scenes, Tony starts to interpret Lawrence’s worldview in dangerous ways.

The crux of the thriller is when Tony realises that the real Lawrence isn’t the man he pretends to be.

Sounds like this will keep us on the edge of our seats!

Sean Pertwee also joins the cast of Black Cab (Credit: Channel 5)

Who is in the cast opposite Robert Glenister?

Sherwood star Robert Glenister leads the cast as Liverpool cab driver Tony.

You might also recognise him from his roles in Spooks and Strike.

Sean Pertwee will play the mysterious radio host Lawrence.

The actor is perhaps best known for his roles in the award-winning film Dog Soldiers, and for playing Alfred Pennyworth in Gotham.

Of course, he’s the son of Doctor Who actor Jon, too.

Suzanne Packer also joins the cast of Black Cab as Tony’s friend at a local cafe, Rosa.

She’s best known for playing Tess Bateman in Casualty.

She also recently starred as therapist Samantha Larsson in ITV drama Ridley.

Robert Glenister said about his role in Black Cab: “I’m delighted to be working with Story films on Nick’s terrific Black Cab, and to be reunited with the wonderful Suzanne Packer and Sean Pertwee.”

Who wrote Black Cab?

Black Cab is written by Nick Saltrese.

Nick is best known as the writer of the 2017 award-winning film A Prayer Before Dawn.

He has also written for many well know series including EastEnders, Hollyoaks and The Bill.

Suzanne Packer also stars in Black Cab (Credit: Channel 5)

How many episodes will the thriller have?

Black Cab will be made up of four episodes in total.

Each episode will be an hour long, so that’s four hours to keep us on the edge of our seats!

As with many Channel 5 psychological thrillers, we suspect it will air over four consecutive nights, from Monday to Thursday.

Black Cab will follow the success of Channel 5 hits The Teacher, The House Across the Street, Maxine, Compulsion, and Witness Number 3.

Is there a start date for Black Cab?

We don’t have a start date for Black Cab just yet, but Channel 5 confirms that the show will air in 2023.

Make sure to watch this space for the confirmed date!

Where is Black Cab on Channel 5 filmed?

The contemporary thriller is based in Liverpool.

Previous popular series filmed and set in Liverpool include The Responder, and Good Cop.

Black Cab will air on Channel 5 in 2023.

