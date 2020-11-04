Birds of a Feather is coming back to screens for a Christmas special, ITV has confirmed.

The popular comedy series, which hasn’t aired new episodes for three years, will return over the festive period for a one-off special episode.

The last fans saw, Tracey reluctantly sold the house they all shared to Dorien.

Now, ITV has teased that viewers will get to see some big changes that have happened in the characters’ lives in the years since.

Birds of a Feather is returning this Christmas (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

What is the Birds of a Feather Christmas special about?

Tracey and Dorien have been getting on each others nerves while Sharon has escaped to the other side of the world – only to get stuck on a coronavirus-hit

Who will the Sharon-shaped hole in Tracey and Dorien’s lives over Christmas?

Linda Robson will reprise her role as Tracey Stubbs, while Lesley Joseph will likewise return as Dorien Green.

The Christmas special will guest star Les Dennis as Graeme, Dorien’s new flame. Also featuring are Curtis Walker and Ami Metcalf, who will play Tracey’s young friend Jordan.

Lesley Joseph is back as Dorien, who has a new man (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Are all the Birds of a Feather cast returning?

Unfortunately for fans, Sharon actress Pauline Quirke won’t be in the episode. She has decided to step away from acting to focus on her 200 nationwide performing arts academies.

It’s been three years since viewers last saw us and Dorien’s only gone and got herself a new man!

Linda Robson said “I’m so happy we have a new Birds adventure. Trace and Dor have been at loggerheads with each other for months, will it be a peaceful Christmas in Essex?!

“The script for this special is brilliant, I promise we’ll have lots of laughs for fans of the show.”

Lesley Joseph said “I’m so excited to be putting Dorien’s high heels back on for a Christmas special of Birds.

“It’s been three years since viewers last saw us and Dorien’s only gone and got herself a new man! We all need a laugh right now and I promise this special will deliver the festive goods!”

Star Pauline Quirke won’t be in the Christmas special (Credit: ITV / YouTube)

Series creators Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran will write the episode with Gary Lawson and John Phelps. Ali Carron for Hare and Tortoise – Fremantle’s UK scripted comedy label – will produce the special. Jon Rolph is on board as Exec Producer.

ITV’s Director of Television Kevin Lygo and Head of Scripted Comedy Nana Hughes commissioned the show.

