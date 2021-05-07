Birds of a Feather cast members Linda Robson and Lesley Joseph reunited for a very special project this week.

However, despite Loose Women host Linda recently rubbishing rumours of a rift with co-star Pauline Quirke, she was sadly nowhere to be seen.

Pauline didn’t appear in the show’s last Christmas special amid rumours she’d fallen out with Linda and Lesley.

Pauline Quirke quit the show last year (Credit: ITV)

Where did the Birds of a Feather cast reunite this week?

Linda and Lesley starred in the iconic series for years.

They were last seen together filming the Birds of a Feather Christmas special last year, from which Pauline was sadly missing.

However, this week Linda joined Lesley and the pair laughed the controversy off as they were spotted filming a charity campaign.

And a source said the pair were laughing non-stop all day.

A source on set said: “Linda and Lesley are clearly the best of friends. They spent pretty much the majority of the two days laughing and giggling.

“The chemistry between them meant that at times they even had the crew falling about laughing, they just couldn’t help themselves. Linda accidentally swore a couple of times and told the crew how she has a swear box when she appears on Loose Women because she just can’t help herself.

“It was the first time Linda and Lesley they’d worked together since last year when they filmed the Christmas special of Birds of A Feather and everyone could tell just how much they enjoy working together,” added the source.

Linda and Lesley reunited earlier this week (Credit: Splash News)

What did Linda Robson say about Pauline’s departure?

Speaking to the Express earlier this year, Linda revealed it was Pauline’s decision to leave Birds of a Feather.

She said cast members and the audience have to “respect” that it was Pauline’s decision to quite the show for good.

Linda said: said: “When they [the producers] asked us, we were like: ‘Yeah we would still like to do it. We’re not ready to finish.’

“I think it worked really well as they did a good script, and we did the best we could with it.”

Pauline had played Sharon Theodopolopodous in the show since 1989.

Rumours emerged that Linda and Pauline had “squared off” during a heated on-set incident.

However, Linda denied any claims of a rift.

