Bill Turnbull’s former Strictly partner gets choked up as she reveals heartwarming ‘last texts’ with him

Bill Turnbull was honoured by his former Strictly Come Dancing partner today following the news of his sad death.

Today’s BBC Breakfast was dedicated to former presenter Bill, who died on Wednesday aged 66.

Bill’s former Strictly partner Karen Hardy joined the show to discuss her time dancing with Bill and shared his heartbreaking final texts to her.

Bill was partnered with Karen in the third season of Strictly in 2005 (Credit: BBC)

Karen’s tribute to Bill Turnbull

Bill’s former partner on Strictly appeared on BBC Breakfast via video link to pay her respects to the late presenter.

When asked how she was, the professional dancer stated: “I’ve had better days, I’m not going to lie.”

The knowledge that this man has, the strength that this man has, the way he could laugh at anything.

She also admitted that she had been ‘squeezing’ her finger and thumb to stop herself from crying.

She continued: “It’s a big shock. It’s just hit me now, actually. I’m currently here in New Zealand, so the phone started going like crazy. Believe it or not, the last time the phones went crazy like this from the media was the passing of Bruce Forsyth.

‘People still ask me about Strictly. Some of the best fun I ever had’

Bill Turnbull’s former Strictly partner Karen Hardy told #BBCBreakfast how they remained friends after he appeared on the show in 2005https://t.co/ECHXRPc3Rl pic.twitter.com/ZwIO6127fP — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 2, 2022

“What’s magical about Strictly Come Dancing is you get to know the real people… I got to see a side of this gentleman.

“I just remember thinking… the knowledge that this man has, the strength that this man has, the way he could laugh at anything.”

About his time on Strictly, she said: “He wasn’t just coming on the show to have a bit of fun. He really wanted to learn to dance.

“I owe him so much because it was from that first show and my debut on TV that he made TV magical.”

In season three of Strictly Come Dancing, Karen joined as a professional dancer and was partnered with Bill.

His last text to Karen

At the end of the interview, Karen asked to share the last text message Bill had sent to her.

She expressed: “One of my last texts with him, he goes, ‘Amazing how after 16 years people still ask me about Strictly. Some of the best fun I ever had. I’m always grateful to you for that.'”

Karen began to tear up after reading the last text she received from Bill (Credit: BBC)

She then began to tear up, unable to continue talking.

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty stepped in to send Karen some support.

She said: “The bonds that have been created and the friendship you had, it was precious and honestly.”

“I know it’s so upsetting, but you’ve done him proud,” she continued.

Read more: BBC Breakfast viewers in tears as Louise Minchin and Susanna Reid make return to pay tribute to Bill Turnbull

On Thursday’s BBC Breakfast, Naga read out an emotional letter from Bill’s wife, Sarah.

The letter said: “Our lovely Billy died yesterday evening. Almost five years after being diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer.”

“The last week of his life was very special as the whole family was with him, and they shared some wonderful moments,” it added.

“Although Bill was often in pain, he was dignified and brave throughout, and he was his usual determined self-right until the very end.

“He made us laugh every day. We are immensely proud of him. He was the heart of our family. It’s hard to imagine life without him.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and let us know what you think!