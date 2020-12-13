Strictly star Bill Bailey stunned fans last night when he revealed his real name.

And it’s not Bill.

The comedian, 55, performed two dances with pro dance partner Oti Mabuse in last night’s semi-final (Saturday December 12).

And, while he caught the imagination of the judges and audience at home, his revelation left viewers “shook”.

Bill Bailey made the revelation on Strictly last night (Credit: BBC)

What did Bill Bailey say on Strictly last night?

First up, Bill danced the Charleston with Oti to the early 1900s song (Won’t You Come Home) Bill Bailey.

During the lead-up to the dance, Bill explained that he has a deeper connection to the song.

Read more: Strictly: Oti Mabuse praises ‘skinny mini’ Bill Bailey as he shows off weight loss

“My name’s Mark Bailey, but when I was at school my geography teacher, who knew the song, started calling me Bill Bailey.

“I was nicknamed Bill Bailey and I’ve been called Bill Bailey ever since – because of this song!” he said.

What?! Bill Bailey’s name isn’t Bill? He’s MARK Bailey? You can’t just drop that info willy nilly!#StrictlyComeDancing — Author: Own Misfortune (@vampdavegrohl) December 12, 2020

I thought I was a massive @BillBailey but now I found out his real name is Mark I feel I need to up my game — Charlotte Earle (@CharlotteEarle_) December 12, 2020

Bill Bailey can’t just casually tell you that his name is Mark…@BillBailey

🤯🤯🤯 — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) December 12, 2020

I….Billy Bailey's name is NOT Bill Bailey!? I feel like Charlton Heston finding out he was on earth the whole time in Planet of the Apes ! Up is down! left is right! I am shook! SHOOK!#Strictly pic.twitter.com/IXSiUMROFs — Julia 🦁 (@DearJulia88) December 12, 2020

How did viewers react to Bill’s revelation on Strictly?

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to express their shock and surprise at Bill’s revelation.

“Bill Bailey’s real name is Mark?” one asked, while using the hashtag #mindblown.

Another wrote: “What?! Bill Bailey’s name isn’t Bill? He’s MARK Bailey?

“You can’t just drop that info willy nilly!”

What?! Bill Bailey’s name isn’t Bill? He’s MARK Bailey?

Finally, another viewer at home expressed her surprise by using a Planet Of The Apes clip.

“I… Billy Bailey’s name is NOT Bill Bailey!?

“I feel like Charlton Heston finding out he was on earth the whole time in Planet of the Apes! Up is down! left is right!

“I am shook! SHOOK!”

Bill and Oti danced the Charleston (Credit: BBC)

How did Bill and Oti do last night?

Last night, Bill and Oti danced a highly energetic Charleston to the early 20th-century favourite.

The routine scored them all eights from the judges.

Then it was time for something completely different for their second dance of the night.

Read more: Ranvir and Giovanni: Strictly fans think GMB host is ‘besotted’ with pro dancer

They danced the Argentine Tango to Metallica’s Enter Sandman.

While the judges parised him for making something his own again, Shirley criticised some of the footwork and posture, saying it wasn’t “good enough for a semi-final”.

The Strictly Come Dancing results show is on tonight (Sunday December 13) at 7.30pm on BBC One.





Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.