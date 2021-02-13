Channel 5’s new series Big Weekends Away with Gregg Wallace has angered some viewers.

The new show sees the TV chef travelling around the world sharing some exciting weekend breaks with viewers.

Gregg filmed the show in 2019, and it was due to air at the beginning of last year.

However, when COVID struck, Channel 5 felt airing the show would be inappropriate so it was delayed.

It seems the broadcaster’s concerns were accurate.

Gregg Wallace: Big Weekends Away has divided viewers (Credit: Channel 5)

Fans complain about Gregg Wallace: Big Weekends Away

After the show aired last night (February 13), some took to Twitter to air their grievances.

“So @GreggAWallace has a new show on @channel5_tv where he goes to beautiful cities trying the best food they have to offer,” said one fan. “Who thought of this idea?! #bigweekendsaway!”

“So Greg(g) Wallace is in an ad telling us to stay home, so that we can watch him gallivant around and stuff his face #BigWeekendsAway,” said a second viewer.

The concept of the show wasn’t the only thing to annoy viewers.

One pointed out that Gregg had been seen lugging around a big suitcase.

However, despite this, he appeared to wear the same outfit for the entirety of his trip to sunny Barcelona.

So what was in the suitcase?

“Just watched #bigweekendsaway with @GreggAWallace.

“A fun and informative travel show where Gregg doesn’t change his clothes once for three days leaving me one question…what did he have in that massive suitcase?” questioned the confused fan.

COVID forced Channel 5 to delay the series (Credit: Channel 5)

Gregg shares hopes with viewers for his weekend breaks series

Gregg recently shared his hopes that the show will be some much-needed escapism for viewers.

“I think now that we’ve been in lockdown for so long and COVID has been with us for so long, I think they think, and I agree with them, that an old bald bloke running around these cities with a glass of wine and a little nibble can’t be a bad thing!

“It’s a bit of innocent escapism. We can’t be in this situation forever,” he told Express.co.uk.

And it appears some viewers agreed with Gregg, with one branding it a “decent watch”.

“Gregg Wallace: Big Weekends Away on Channel 5 – a decent watch,” said one fan.

Another added: “I am LOVING Gregg Wallace Big Weekends Away.”

