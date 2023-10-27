Shocking behind-the-scenes truth of Big Brother nominations revealed

The shocking truth of Big Brother UK nominations have been revealed by a former star of the show.

The star’s comments come ahead of tonight’s eviction (Friday, October 27).

Hallie is one of three who’ve been nominated this week (Credit: ITV)

The truth behind Big Brother UK nominations revealed

Earlier this week, we saw the housemates nominate for the third time in this series.

Hallie, Dylan, and Trish received the most nominations, and will now be facing the public vote. At least one will be evicted tonight during the ITV2 broadcast.

The sheer amount of time the housemates spend nominating has stunned viewers of this series. Earlier this week, the housemates spent well over five hours nominating each other, leaving fans baffled.

Now, former Celebrity Big Brother star, Nicola McLean, has revealed why the nomination process takes so long.

Nicola was on CBB twice (Credit: Channel 5)

Celebrity Big Brother UK star reveals all on nominations

Nicola appeared on Celebrity Big Brother twice. The first time she appeared was in 2012 when she finished in 7th place. Denise Welch won that series.

She went into the house again in 2017 as part of the All-Stars series. She finished the series in 5th place. Coleen Nolan won that series.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Nicola revealed why she hated nominations so much.

“Live nominations, for me, were a nightmare unless I really disliked you, which I would have had no problem standing up and nominating the likes of Kim [Woodburn] and Jedward. But if it was all the people that I really liked, I hated doing it. Yeah, I’m not good at that sort of stuff,” she then said.

Nicola has revealed all about nominations (Credit: Channel 5)

Nicola McLean on nominations

She then went on to reveal why nominations take so long.

“Plus, you’re not allowed to just say, you know, ‘I’m closer to everyone else’. They make you sit in there for hours. That’s what people don’t realise. So for the nominations, viewers see like a two-minute clip, but if you don’t give a solid, horrible answer, basically, they’ll just keep you in there until you do,” Nicola said.

“They keep on pushing you until you basically lose your [bleep] and say, ‘Right, I’m nominating them because they’re a [bleeping bleep].’ And then you don’t even really believe the things that you’ve said. But you’ve been in there for two hours and you’re exhausted,” she then added.

She then said that they wanted her to say something that would make her look “mean”.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

