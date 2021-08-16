The life of Big Brother star Nikki Grahame will be celebrated in a new Channel 4 documentary.

Nikki died after a battle with anorexia nervosa in April (2021) aged only 38.

And now a one-off film will honour Nikki’s life.

The documentary hopes to tell Nikki’s life story (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is the Nikki Grahame documentary?

Channel 4 says that the hour-long film will celebrate Nikki’s life through archive and home movies.

The documentary will feature exclusive interviews with close family and friends as well as tributes from celebrity colleagues.

Read more: Nikki Grahame would have been 39 today – best friend Imogen Thomas pays heartbreaking tribute

It will also reveal the complexities of anorexia and its impact on Nikki and everybody who loved her.

Nikki’s mum Sue says: “Nikki was so much more than a reality TV contestant and I am looking forward to celebrating her short life in this documentary.

“It will be tough, but Nikki was one special girl – kind and smart with the biggest heart.”

Nikki on Big Brother (Credit: YouTube/ C4)

Fitting tribute

Meanwhile, Ollie Durrant, Executive Producer says: “We are honoured to be making this important film with Nikki’s family and friends.

“She was an amazingly kind, caring person…

“… who despite her own struggles, worked tirelessly to raise awareness of anorexia and the exponential rise of mental health issues in society today.

“We hope this film is a fitting tribute to her legacy.”

Nikki battled anorexia for large portions of her life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Nikki die?

Nikki was discharged after a three-week stint in Dorset County Hospital in April.

She was due to start a more “relaxed” form of private treatment.

Sadly, she died soon after leaving hospital.

Read more: Nikki Grahame cause of death confirmed as ‘hospital investigation continues’

In addition, Mum Sue said on This Morning: “I spoke to her and she said, ‘Please stress how overwhelmed I am by people’s kindness, tell everyone I’m going to try my level best to beat this…

“‘I’m going to get my life back.'”

If you are struggling with an eating disorder, contact SEED here or on its helpline: (01482) 718130.