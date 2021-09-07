Big Brother star Becki Seddiki reveals leukaemia diagnosis – she made her mark in controversial series 5 of BB

Big Brother star Becki Seddiki has revealed she’s battling leukaemia to fans on social media.

The former reality star and singer shared the devastating diagnosis on TikTok, and has been courageously documenting her journey as she receives treatment.

What was her history on Big Brother?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Becki Seddiki (@becki_seddiki)

Big Brother star Becki Seddiki reveals diagnosis?

Taking to a combination of TikTok and Instagram, Becki revealed the shock news.

She said: “I just had some routine blood tests.

“I told my GP I needed a clean bill of health because of self medicating on recreational drugs for so long and I realised I was an addict and went to some NA meetings and had been clean for 40 days.

Read more: Chanelle Hayes reveals seven-stone weight loss after gastric sleeve operation

“And today I get this diagnosis.

“It explains a lot, it explains why I have been feeling tired, why my hair has been falling out. I am hopefully going to get better and I will keep a record of it.”

Then, on Instagram, she shared a short video showing in hospital with her head shaved.

She captioned the video: “Diagnosis Leukaemia so my action was to shave my hair before I had no choice [cry-laugh emoji]”

Becki Seddiki has been documenting her leukaemia journey on social media (Credit: TikTok)

When did Becki appear on Big Brother?

Becki became a household name when she appeared in the fifth series of Big Brother.

She entered the house in week five of the series as a replacement for Emma Greenwood, who was ejected after the infamous ‘Fight Night’.

Upon entering the house, she described her survival plan: “Be myself and true to who I am. Then you know you are strong. Be respectful. Manners don’t cost a thing.”

She joined the likes of Ahmed Aghil, Daniel Bryan, Jason Cowan, Kitten Pinder, Marco Sabba and Michelle Bass.

Also in the series were Nadia Almada, Shell Jubin, Stuart Wilson, Vanessa Nimmo and Victor Ebuwa.

Becki Seddiki when she was told she had to take part in the infamous Judas Kiss task on Big Brother (Credit: YouTube)

Becki’s stand-out Big Brother moments

The fifth series saw the show dubbed ‘Evil Big Brother’ and promised more twists and secrets.

In a challenge dubbed ‘Judas Kiss’ Becki was tasked with selecting one person for nomination. She had to do this by kissing her selected person on both cheeks.

She chose Michelle.

However, the secret task was almost scuppered when an aeroplane flew above the house with the banner explaining that only Becki had nominated Michelle.

Becki was forced to lie as the blinds were covered and Michelle was kept inside the diary room.

Becki as she was evicted on Big Brother (Credit: YouTube)

How long did Becki Seddiki last and who won the Big Brother series?

Sadly Becki only lasted a matter of days in the house before she was evicted.

Read more: Kate Lawler gives birth to a ‘gorgeous’ baby girl with ‘lots of hair’, fiancé Martin reveals

She entered the house on day 31, and left on day 43.

Furthermore, after an eventful series, transgender contestant Nadia won, with Jason coming second.