Big Brother fans spot fresh beef between two housemates: ‘She couldn’t make it any more obvious she hates Olivia’

Big Brother has only been on TV for a few days, and fans are already picking their favourite and who they want to evict first. One contestant has been a talking point since day one: Glasgow-based dancer Olivia, 23.

With her jabs at Jenkin for accidentally nominating her for eviction or her salmon issue with Farida, Olivia has made her presence known.

However, it appears now that she has rubbed fellow housemate, Luton-based Feminist Trish, 33, the wrong way.

Big Brother fans have spotted that Trish is not a fan of Olivia (Credit: YouTube)

Fans spot Big Brother ‘feud’ with Olivia and Trish

Eagle-eyed viewers have spotted signs that a feud is brewing, and the results could be explosive.

One onlooker posted on X, formerly Twitter, and said: “Trish couldn’t make it any more obvious she dislikes Olivia. #bbuk.”

A social media user posted a jabbing remark alongside a gif of a referee pulling out a red card and said: “Trish has absolutely got Olivia’s cards marked #BBUK #bigbrotheruk.”

Another said: “Oh Trish don’t rate Olivia at all #BBUK.”

Against a meme pulling a disgusted look, a user posted: “We are all Trish listening to Olivia #bbuk.”

Calling out a scene that aired, an onlooker praised Trish: “‘Do Paul and Olivia even speak?’ ‘I think she talks to everyone, well shouts to everyone’ TRISH KILLS ME #bbuk.”

Big Brother hopeful Olivia has dodged eviction this week (Credit: YouTube)

Olivia’s tough streak

Many spectators have already hit out at Olivia.

Ahead of entering the show she said: “I’m that friend who people invite to things because at least I’ll be fun. They know that they’re guaranteed a good night if I’m there.”

As perviously mentioned, her scathing attack on Farida and the way she handled her accidental nomination for eviction are just two of the instances that have annoyed fans.

One viewer alleged that “Olivia is radiating bully energy” while another alleged: “I’ve known people like Olivia – bullies. Straight up bullies.”

Aj Odudu and Will Best are hosting the Big Brother reboot (Credit: ITV2)

Big Brother 2023

Big Brother this year has 16 housemates battling it out to be crowned the winner.

With a similar format the show last aired on the small screen in the UK in 2018 when it wrapped on Channel 5. Presenter Emma Willis hosted it for its final outing.

This year AJ Odudu and Will Best are hosting the show which screens on its new home channel ITV 2.

Read more: 15 brutal tweets about AJ Odudu and Will Best hosting Big Brother: ‘Bring back Davina!’

What do you think of Olivia on Big Brother? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.