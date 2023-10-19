Big Brother fans cringe over Kerry’s Holly Willoughby remark: ‘Who’s going to tell her?’

Big Brother viewers were left cringing at their screens over housemate Kerry Riches’ remark about Holly Willoughby.

The iconic TV series is back on the telly with a brand new batch of housemates living in the famous house. One of them is NHS worker Kerry – who so far, has divided viewers.

But during the live feed this week, Kerry left viewers shocked when she name checked Holly and ITV’s This Morning.

Kerry caused a stir with her comment (Credit: ITV2)

Big Brother star Kerry mentions Holly on This Morning

Earlier this week, Kerry told fellow housemate Dylan that she thought Holly and Alison Hammond would be watching the show. What’s more, she even claimed they would be chatting about her because she is “so funny”.

Unbeknownst to the housemates Holly quit This Morning on October 11, three days after they entered the house. The Big Brother rules state that housemates must be cut off from the outside world. This is so they are unaware of what’s going on in the news.

Holly quit This Morning earlier this month (Credit: ITV)

Fans cringe at Big Brother housemate Kerry

Kerry’s remark didn’t go unnoticed with eagle-eyed Big Brother fans watching the live feed at home. Rushing over to X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “Oh just wait until Kerry finds out that Holly has left!”

Someone else added: “Kerry: Alison Hammond and Holly will be talking about us on This Morning. Awks.” A third penned: “Kerry just said ‘Alison and Holly will be talking about this on This Morning and someone will say, Oh Kerry is very funny.’ Who’s going to tell her?”

Kerry forced to apologise in Big Brother

It comes after Kerry sparked backlash over her “inappropriate use of language” on the show recently. The incident was slammed by fans – and led to Kerry being forced to issue an apology.

It happened when Kerry’s fellow housemates were playing a prank on her. Kerry was among four housemates who won a spot in the VIP glamping area during this week’s shopping task. However, Jenkin and Olivia decided to play a prank on their housemate by hiding her mattress.

They then told the NHS worker that viewers had voted to take her mattress off her. Kerry wasn’t happy with the prank. As she sat down with Jenkin and Olivia, she said: “Well, this is gay.” Olivia and Jenkin eventually relented after Kerry’s continued insistence that she was going to speak to Big Brother bosses.

Kerry has rubbed up some viewers the wrong way (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Kerry

Viewers were not happy with Kerry’s use of the word “gay” during her outburst. Taking to Reddit, some viewers fumed that the 40-year-old should be reprimanded for her comments.

“‘Well this is gay’, another slip of the mask,” one fan wrote on Reddit. “I hope Kerry gets reprimanded for that,” another said.

“I genuinely haven’t heard someone use that expression in about 10 years. Shockingly awful and outdated. Actually even surprised Kerry would say it on TV,” a third wrote.

Big Brother airs from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

