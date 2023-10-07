ITV ‘reveals’ all 16 Big Brother contestants as baffled fans all make the same complaint

ITV has ‘revealed’ the Big Brother contestants taking part in the upcoming reboot… but this has led to fans all making the same complaint on social media.

Sixteen housemates have been unveiled for the new series on ITV, which begins a six-week run tomorrow (Sunday October 8) evening.

But going by the preview shared on Saturday (October 7) morning, one particular aspect is already puzzling expectant viewers.

Big Brother 2023 on ITV will be hosted by AJ Odudu, right, joined by Will Best (Credit: YouTube)

Big Brother contestants news

Across a series of tweets and Instagram posts, Big Brother accounts uploaded snaps of the Big Brother 2023 housemates.

However, not all identifying aspects of the contestants were fully revealed.

That’s because, in a pose similar to the BB logo, the posts each contained a single eye of a housemate looking forward.

One appreciative fans among many others reacted: “Omg I just got that BB feeling. It’s like the Christmas feeling but with eyes.”

Fans express concern about Big Brother 2023 reboot

However, others had reservations about the number of contestants the preview suggested would be involved.

A Twitter user responded to the eye posts: “Too many HMs. You’re on for 6 weeks not 6 months. Give us 10 people to get to know, not an oversized cast where we end up knowing nothing about half of them.”

Fellow social media users had similar thoughts.

“16 housemates???” one responded incredulously.

Another chuckled away with a laughing emoji as they seemed to have doubts: “16 housemates in 6 weeks. Good luck.”

Someone else replied merely with an exploding head emoji.

While another person pondered: “How are they gonna get through 16 in six weeks?”

The Big Brother 2023 garden includes a hot tub for contestants (Credit: YouTube)

Thoughts also turned to the implications for elimination with another tweeter, who wrote: “Two evictions a week seems excessive. And that’s just to get it down to a final six.”

However, yet another person saw the size of the cast differently. They posted: “16 HMs in six weeks. It’s never been done before and that’s what makes it so good.”

Big Brother begins on ITV tomorrow night, Sunday October 8, at 9pm.

