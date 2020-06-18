Big Brother: Best Shows Ever viewers in tears over Ulrika Jonsson and Verne Troyer's duet

Viewers were in tears last night as E4's Big Brother: Best Shows Ever revisited a classic moment in the celebrity version between presenter Ulrika Jonsson and actor Verne Troyer.

Wednesday (June 17) evening's episode focused on series six of Celebrity Big Brother, which aired in 2009.

What happened in last night's episode?

Verne Troyer and Ulrika Jonsson had to sing Endless Love (Credit: Channel 4)

The episode featured the finale of a task that saw Ulrika and Verne team up to sing a duet of the '80s ballad Endless Love.

Back in 2009, it was hilarious to see the pair dress up as Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. They butchered what is considered, according to a Billboard poll, one of the greatest duet songs of all time.

Verne passed away in 2018 (Credit: Channel 4)

Sadly, Verne - best known for playing Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films - died at the age of 49 in 2018.

And watching his duet with Ulrika in 2020, viewers at home grew emotional. On Twitter, some said their cover reduced them to tears. Others admitted it turned them into 'emotional wrecks'.

How did viewers react?

One said simply, alongside a tearful emoji: "Verne Troyer."

Another tweeted: "Aww it's actually so sad watching Verne in this again #bb #bigbrother #BigBrotherBestShowsEver."

Absolutely crying at Verne Troyer and Ulrika Jonsson singing.

A third wrote: "@ThisisDavina @bbuk #BigBrotherBestShowsEver I am a total emotional wreck watching Ulrika and Verne Troyer singing #Memories RIP Verne."

Someone else put: "Verne Troyer and Ulrika Jonsson singing #EndlessLove on #CBBUK @E4Tweets @bbuk @Rylan @ThisisDavina #BigBrotherBestShowsEver."

A fifth said, with a string of crying emojis: "Absolutely crying at Verne Troyer and Ulrika Jonsson singing endless love #BBUK #BigBrotherBestShowsEver."

"Aww Verne Troyer," said another, adding: "Bless him #rip #cbb6 #BigBrotherBestShowsEver."

Different in 2020

It follows an episode earlier this week that focussed on the infamous showdown between 'Nasty' Nick Bateman and Craig Phillips in the first series of Big Brother.

Craig and others banded together to accuse Nick of cheating by trying to influence his housemates' voting decisions.

At the time it was one of the most shocking moments on British television. But watching it again in 2020, a number of viewers were stunned over how trivial it all was.

