Big Brother’s reboot ‘plans including big change to launch night which has never been done before’

Big Brother 2023 is set to be launched by ITV later this year, after a few years away.

However, the launch night is set to done in a way that has “never been done before”, according to new reports…

The hit reality show is coming back (Credit: ITV)

Big plans for launch night of Big Brother 2023?

Big Brother is going to be returning to screens for the first time since 2018 later this year. The show is expected to air on ITV2 throughout its run this autumn.

However, according to new reports, the launch show is going to air on both ITV2 AND ITV1.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “ITV wanted to make sure the comeback landed with a bang so they will kick things off by giving it the most high-profile spot possible.”

AJ Odudu and Will Best will be hosting the new series (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother 2023 launch to be simulcast on ITV1 and ITV2?

The source then continued. “They’re hoping that a sensational start will hook the maximum number of viewers on the main channel, then bring them across to ITV2 for the rest of the series.”

They then said: “This is something which has never been done before. Even when Love Island was at the height of its pulling power, it never had a launch show on ITV1. Bosses really want the BB reboot to work and are hoping it will prove just as sensational as when it first launched 23 years ago.”

ITV declined to comment when approached by ED! for comment.

Emma has spoken about the new show (Credit: ITV)

Emma Willis on her fears of new series of BB

Last year, Emma Willis – who, of course, hosted Big Brother when it was over on Channel 5 – spoke about her fears for the new series.

Speaking to iNews last September, Emma confessed that she “doesn’t know” if the new series will be good.

“I read that they’re going to take it back to how it was at the beginning, but it can’t ever be that. It was raw, it was captivating, it was genuine. There was nothing like it,” she said.

“It can’t ever be genuine and new anymore,” she said.

Big Brother will launch on ITV2 later this year.

