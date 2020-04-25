BGT's Christian from Sign Along With Us walking with frame for NHS

BGT's Christian Kilduff from Sign Along With Us is planning to walk three miles with his frame to raise funds for the NHS.

The five-year-old won viewers' hearts – and a Golden Buzzer – when he appeared on the ITV competition in the signing choir founded by his 19-year-old sister Jade.

BGT's Sign Along With Us won David Walliam's Golden Buzzer (Credit: ITV)

Christian, who was born with cerebral palsy, has difficulty communicating and doctors warned he would never say a word.

But the plucky youngster has come on in leaps and bounds since Jade began sign-singing lessons for him.

He is now following in war veteran Captain Tom's footsteps by taking on a challenge in aid of the NHS.

Read more: Sign Along With Us leave This Morning fans in tears

A post on Instagram said: "Please help us raise money for the NHS.

"My little brother Christian is five years old and has a HIE brain injury, cerebral palsy and is severely sight impaired.

"Whilst in isolation has become a little scared of walking on his frame. We are doing daily walks to build his confidence and strength back up.

Day 2, walking 3 miles for the @NHSuk Christian you are a machine , so determined and so strong, couldn’t be prouder of our miracle 😍 we were told he’d never hold his own head, control his limbs never mind walk, just amazing, to donate please click here https://t.co/rzQcZP28Lg pic.twitter.com/KkmxklPltz — sign along with us (@signalongwithus) April 23, 2020

"We have set him a goal of walking three miles outside and near our house within the next two weeks.

"A big goal but he's so determined we know he can do this if he works hard.

"We would like to raise lots of money for the NHS as they saved Christian's life at birth and have cared for him ever since and we are forever grateful."

'He has amazed us with his progress'

He suffered brain damage at birth as a result of lack of oxygen.

"Those early months we were told lots of things he would struggle to achieve and lots of things he wouldn't be able to do at all," the message went on.

Read more: Piers Morgan pokes fun at ageless BGT judges

"We made a promise to Christian back then that we would push all those "can'ts" aside and focus on what he could do and encourage and push his development forward in every way we could.

"He has amazed us ever since with his progress and his positive attitude and determination."

Charming everyone on BGT

Earlier this month, Christian and the rest of his 65-strong choir charmed BGT viewers.

The group sang and signed along to The Greatest Showman.

Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon were in tears over the performance, while David Walliams had the crowd roaring their approval when he jumped up and hit the Golden Buzzer.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think about this story.