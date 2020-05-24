BGT: When will the 2020 finals be shown? When are the BGT live shows normally on?

TV has been thrown into chaos due to the coronavirus pandemic, with ITV juggernaut BGT a major victim.

Ordinarily at this time of year, we'd now be preparing to start watching the Britain's Got Talent live semis and final shows.

When will we get to see the BGT 2020 final? (Credit: Shutterstock)

Read more: BGT singer Sou was discovered on another primetime show

When are the BGT semi-finals and final normally on?

The semi-final episodes are normally stripped across five weekdays, starting on the second Bank Holiday Monday in May, with the final airing on the Sunday.

This follows the run of Saturday evening auditions, which began this year on April 11.

But ITV bosses had to hastily scrap this semi-finals and final scheduling when COVID-19 struck.

With lockdown enforced in March, TV execs had no idea when restrictions would be lifted and were unable to make alternative arrangements.

A ban on mass gatherings is still in place and everyone is required to maintain social distancing rules.

What has ITV said about the BGT semi-finals and final?

Ahead of the 2020 series of BGT beginning, an ITV spokesperson said: "We have been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way of making the live finals work, which were due to be broadcast at the end of May.

"However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned.

"The live finals will therefore be broadcast later in the year."

Will the live finals of BGT be on TV in 2020?

Whatever happens, it appears unlikely the shows will proceed live - or with a studio audience. But even a pre-record is in jeopardy.

According to The Mirror, a show source told them: "The initial plan was that the final could be filmed this autumn, but that’s looking increasingly unlikely.

"We can’t imagine an audience of that size being allowed. I’d say its chances were very slim."

Read more: Simon Cowell has lost 60lbs

What have the BGT judges said about the live shows?

Amanda Holden has claimed that production advised her to keep "early autumn" free for filming.

Amanda has been told to expect something early autumn (Credit: Shutterstock)

When is the last BGT 2020 auditions show?

ITV has announced that there is one auditions show left to go. This will air at the slightly earlier time of 7pm on Saturday, May 30.

🌟PSA🌟 Britain's Got Talent will be back again next Saturday at an earlier time of 7PM for our LAST lot of auditions! Make sure you're there, Saturday 30th May 7pm on @ITV and @WeAreSTV #BGT #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/oLljUhEsto — BGT (@BGT) May 23, 2020

Will you be gutted if there are no BGT semis and final in 2020 and we have to wait until next year?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.