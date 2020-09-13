BGT vicar
BGT viewers slam vicar Allan Finnegan’s ‘inappropriate’ death and funerals routine

Ill-timed and tasteless amidst the pandemic, said many

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

BGT vicar Allan Finnegan hit a bum note with a routine centred around death and funerals on Saturday night’s show.

The Scouse Baptist Minister began his death segment by acknowledging lots of people had suffered bereavement.

BGT vicar Allan joked about an old lady's funeral (Credit: Photo by Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock)
He then said his uncle had died just before Christmas before joking of the silver lining that he had him as his Secret Santa.

Allan then recalled his first funeral, where he danced to Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive.

He forgot the deceased’s name – possibly Hilda, he said. And then he compared it to a game of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, before joking about ruling out Ask The Audience.

BGT vicar Allan Finnegan upset some viewers (Credit: Dymond/Thames/Syco/Shutterstock)
He went on to say he was glad it wasn’t Deal or No Deal as there was no way he was opening that box…

The man of the cloth then joked that, as he was about to send ‘Hilda’ on her final journey, his phone rang and the ringtone was Rihanna singing ‘just gonna stand there and watch me burn’.

Despite viewers at home laughing on video link in the studio, there were many others who weren’t impressed.

I’m all for a laugh but it’s poorly timed given so many have died from this deadly virus!

The biggest bone of contention was jokes about death and funerals during the coronavirus pandemic.

One commented on Twitter: “We have an epidemic going on and he’s making jokes about funerals. Moron!”

Another agreed, adding: “The vicar tonight was bang out of order. Time and place and whilst we are in the middle of a pandemic was not the right time.”

A third said: “Appalling jokes from a vicar during this pandemic.”

Yet another remarked: “Oh I don’t think telling jokes about death by a religious minister during a pandemic which has seen 41+ thousand people die is a good idea on BGT.”

One annoyed viewer echoed this with: “Joking about death…during a pandemic! Tasteless! Puerile! Crap!”

And they kept coming, as another noted: “I’m all for a laugh but it’s poorly timed given so many have died from this deadly virus!”

Another chided: “Maybe having an act dedicated to joking about the deaths of elderly people in the middle of a pandemic isn’t the best thing.”

The judges had a mixed reaction to Allan. Alesha Dixon said she struggled to connect with him, while Ashley Banjo said he lost him halfway through.

David Walliams and Amanda Holden both praised him.

