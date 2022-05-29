Ant and Dec look incredulous and smirk
TV

BGT viewers ‘irritated’ by show format ahead of live finals

Does it wind you up, too?

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

BGT viewers have been complaining about aspects of how the show is laid out ahead of the upcoming finals.

Observant fans tracking how the auditions are filmed and then sewn together to create a whole episode seemed particularly wound up last night.

And that may be because Saturday’s (May 28) programme was the final try-out show before next week’s live shows.

After eight weekends of watching the same format, showing similar stories unfold in familiar ways, it seems some of those watching at home took a close interest in the seams of the episode.

And they were slightly narked off at sitting through the same kind of TV, time after time again.

Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden celebrate
Too much? Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden celebrate (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

Why were fans complaining ahead of the BGT finals?

The camera angles used cropped up more than once as a source of frustration.

Some viewers fumed how constant cuts to the audience to show their reactions distracted them from the acts.

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent fans furious as show doesn’t reveal semi-finalists

And another took to social media to claim BGT is “the absolute worst” for not visually prioritising the performances.

However, that particular tweeter took issue with the judges’ sometimes OTT facial expressions for pulling focus.

BGT audience members react to the act on stage
BGT viewers would rather watch the act on the stage, rather than audition audience members watching the act on stage (Credit: Britain’s Got Talent YouTube)

‘Fake background track’ concerns

Elsewhere, another observer admitted they were annoyed by Britain Got Talent‘s editing “grammar”.

They also pointed out how audition sequences are composed with shots illustrating how audience members and judges may feel about acts.

But this tweeter highlighted how audio elements can interrupt the suspension of disbelief that the scene as viewed replicates the reality of how an audition has progressed.

“The grammar of the show dictates there must be a fake background track of cheering and whooping dubbed on just after they start,” they wrote.

Read more: BGT 2022 viewers are all saying the same thing about acts featuring kids

As next week’s shows are ‘live’, there may be fewer external sound effects piped in.

However, we reckon the judges’ contorted and pronounced looks are here to stay. What else would they do?

BGT 2022 live finals week starts on ITV on Monday May 30 at 8pm. It continues at the same time every weeknight until Friday June 3. The grand final is then in Sunday June 5!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Neil Dudgeon, star of the Midsomer Murders cast, looks slightly upwards
Neil Dudgeon’s life-changing career move before landing Midsomer Murders role
Aj Odudu and Kai Widdrington
AJ Odudu breaks silence on relationship with Strictly partner Kai Widdrington
Emmerdale Leyla Charity David
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for May 30-June 3
Coronation Street Abi Emmerdale Faith
When are Coronation Street and Emmerdale on next week? Soap schedule changes again!
Richard Arnold becomes emotional on GMB
GMB star Richard Arnold tearful as he makes emotional confession
Ayda Field, Robbie Williams' wife, smiling on a red carpet event
Ayda Field shares picture from hospital bed as she urges fans to ‘get checked’