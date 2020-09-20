BGT viewers have vented their anger over choir Sign Along With us as they failed to make the top three after a judge and audience-pleasing performance in the third semi-final.

BGT choir Sign Along With Us brought joy to the show (Credit: ITV)

What did Sign Along With Us perform?

The choir – founded by Jade Kildruff, 19, and her little brother Christian, five – performed True Colours by Cindi Lauper and Unbreakable by Kelly Clarkson.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, only some of their singers were in the studio, while the others performed on a huge screen behind them.

Some of the choir appeared on a huge screen (Credit: ITV)

Judges’ verdict on Sign Along With Us

David Walliams, who chose Sign Along With Us as his Golden Buzzer act, told Jade and Christian: “I loved that, I love you guys so much.

“It was such an incredible, moving moment when you came on and auditioned all those months ago and this was too, this had the same magic.

“It was very, very emotional, beautiful choices of songs – it’s a shame you couldn’t all be there but I actually think it worked really beautifully, seeing people on the screen as well.

“This is how you want the world to be, everyone working together and helping each other and it’s a beautiful thing what you’re doing.

“So for me, you would be a fantastic winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2020.”

Alesha Dixon added: “I have to say honestly, your audition and the moment David pressed the golden buzzer was my favourite moment of the series because it was so heartwarming and joyful and emotional.

“So I was really looking forward to seeing you guys today, you did a brilliant job as usual and I just smiled the whole way through and I just feel so happy for you guys, it was fantastic. I love you, well done.”

Christian appeared delighted with the performance’s response (Credit: ITV)

Head judge Amanda Holden sobbed at their first performance and told them: “I totally agree with Alesha. We fell apart when we saw your audition.

“It really, really floored us. What I love about your group and especially tonight’s performance is that it’s just so hopeful.

“It’s so full of hope and beautiful children. And it just ignited everything that’s great about Britain’s Got Talent and Great Britain in general. So congratulations, you smashed it again.”

Ashley Banjo told them his ‘heart is full’.

But despite this the choir didn’t even make the top three in the semi, which was won by Magical Bones.

Sign Along With Us need public vote for BGT final

And plenty of viewers voiced their dismay with this outcome.

One raged: “Complete and utter joke Sign along with us should have been in the top 3.”

Another agreed, saying: “Can’t believe you put a magic act through that a 10 year old could have done. Sign along with us should have, at the very least, been in the top 3. Worst show ever tonight!”

A third posted: “Sorry but who the heck was sign along with us not in the top 3!!!!!! They deserved it more than the dancers.”

A fourth agreed: “Voted 5 times for Sign Along With Us! They should have been in the top 3! Christian absolutely melts my heart!”

They still have a chance to make the final, if they get enough votes from the public.

