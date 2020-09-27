BGT viewers were left frustrated over the judges’ decisions in last night’s episode of the talent competition, ahead of next month’s final.

Britain’s Got Talent judges Ashley Banjo, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden were forced to have to choose between Jon Courtenay, Jasper Cherry and Belinda Davids.

It was a tough decision, and not all the panel agreed with each other.

Amanda, Ashley and David picked Jon, while Alesha wanted to send Belinda through to the final.

Jon was voted through to the final by the judges (Credit: ITV)

BGT fans ‘disappointed’

After the result was revealed, many fans rushed to social media to share their disappointment with none of the judges opting for Jasper.

“Really disappointing result again this week, should have put Belinda or Jasper through. Jon was ok but other two where far better,” complained one viewer.

A second agreed, saying: “What on Earth were the judges thinking? Jasper should have gone through!”

The result means that Jon will now be in with a chance of winning the £250,000 prize.

But it’s not over for the public either, as fans will have one more chance to vote for an act to go through to next month’s final.

Some fans said the wrong act was put through (Credit: ITV)

Diversity spark backlash on BGT

It follows more than 24,500 people complaining about Diversity’s BLM-inspired dance routine on the show.

The dance group portrayed the death of George Floyd, as well as other recent events.

Ofcom confirmed it would not be investigating Diversity’s performance, despite the outcry.

It said in a statement: “Diversity’s performance referred to challenging and potentially controversial subjects.

“In our view, its central message was a call for social cohesion and unity.”

“There was no explicit reference to any particular political organisation, but rather a message that the lives of black people matter.”

Alesha sparked backlash with her necklace (Credit: Syco)

Why did some BGT viewers feel upset?

Some angry fans said ‘political’ references shouldn’t be in the show, despite many arguing that BLM isn’t a political movement.

“Why are you allowing political statements. #AleshaDixon if #SimonCowell was there I don’t think you’d be wearing it,” ranted one viewer about Alesha, who caused a stir wearing a BLM necklace.

However, the majority of viewers appeared to voice their support for Alesha’s powerful stance.

One viewer said: “Seriously you want to boycott BGT because of a necklace? That’s crazy!”

