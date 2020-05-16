BGT viewers demand Simon Cowell stop 'annoying' habit

Viewers of BGT have asked Simon Cowell to stop chewing gum on the show.

The judge was seen chomping on gum as he watched a series of acts on Saturday night's show (May 16).

However, some viewers have demanded Simon stop as they think it's "annoying".

BGT viewers have asked Simon Cowell to stop chewing gum on the show (Credit: ITV)

What did viewers say?

One person wrote on Twitter: "Am finding Simon Cowell chewing gum incredibly annoying."

Another said: "Simon, lose the chewing gum!"

A third added: "Simon, you shouldn't be chewing gum whilst judging."

A fourth wrote: "What’s with the chewing of the gum Simon? Totally disgusting and disrespectful talking with your mouth full."

Meanwhile, earlier in the show, Simon took part in a dangerous act alongside fellow judge David Walliams.

Knife throwing act Jason, 47, and Marie, 45, took to the stage.

During their performance, Jason appeared to hit Marie as she stood against a board while he threw knives at it.

Once on stage, David and Simon stood back to back as Jason hurled giant blades at them.

Backstage, host Dec Donnelly said: "Simon's got a real fascination with danger acts. It's not the first time he's got up on the stage.

David and Simon took part in the BGT act (Credit: Syco/Thames)

"It is dangerous because with that act there's no trickery involved, it's just someone throwing dangerous things at you. No, thank you!"

Viewers were sat on the edge of their seats watching the act.

One person said: "Oh I hate knife throwers. Can’t watch!"

Another added: "I do love a knife throwing act lol. Those two choreographed that very well, her fake flinching was top notch."

A third tweeted: "My heart is in my mouth!!!"

Jason and Marie got four yeses from the judges and have made it through to the semi-finals.

