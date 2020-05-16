BGT viewers brand tonight's episode 'worst yet' after 'boring' acts

Viewers of BGT have said tonight's episode of the talent show was "boring".

A string of acts took to the stage including an opera singer, a very terrifying dance group and a knife throwing act.

However, despite the energetic and intense performances, many viewers have branded this week's show one of the "worst yet".

BGT viewers have called the show "boring" tonight (Credit: ITV)

Read more: BGT viewers demand Simon Cowell stop 'annoying' habit

One person wrote on Twitter: "Dreadful week probably the worst so far."

Another said: "I think Britain is seriously running out of talent! This episode of #bgt has to be one of the worst.

The episode was full of entertaining acts (Credit: ITV)

"Found it pretty boring so far."

A third tweeted: "The worst #BGT series in living memory!"

Dreadful week probably the worst so far #BGT — Ron Wiltshire BEM (@RonWiltshire17) May 16, 2020

I think Britain is seriously running out of talent! This episode of #bgt has to be one of the worst. Found it pretty boring so far... — James (@jmcclaf) May 16, 2020

The worst #BGT series in living memory! — Christopher Butt (@STATO3) May 16, 2020

One added: "I think this has the be the worst episode of #BritainsGotTalent to air. #BGT."

I think this has the be the worst episode of #BritainsGotTalent to air. #BGT pic.twitter.com/VTWsWBun2s — Turn The Box On (@turntheboxon) May 16, 2020

Earlier in the programme, judges Simon Cowell and David Walliams took part in a terrifying knife throwing act.

Knife throwing act Jason, 47, and Marie, 45, took to the stage.

I think Britain is seriously running out of talent!

During their performance, Jason appeared to hit Marie as she stood against a board while he threw knives at it.

Once on stage, David and Simon stood back to back as Jason hurled giant blades at them.

Backstage, host Dec Donnelly said: "Simon's got a real fascination with danger acts. It's not the first time he's got up on the stage."

Meanwhile, the judges were blown away by 76-year-old Crissy Lee.

Crissy appeared on the show to show off her incredible talent - playing the drums.

She wowed the judges and the audience and got a standing ovation.

What did Simon say?

Simon told her: "I really thought you were going to be a really bad comedian and I was going to pretend to like you because of your age.

"Then you did that. That is what the show is all about. Surprises and talent.

Crissy wowed the judges and the audience (Credit: ITV)

Read more: How did blind BGT star Sirine Jahangir lose her sight? Teen taught herself how to play the piano after losing her vision

"I'd love to see you in the finals."

Crissy got four yeses from the judges and made it through.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.