BGT star Simon Cowell apologised to his son, Eric, after he was caught out swearing during the live final.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 62, let the expletive slip while chatting with act Flintz & Taylor following their performance.

During their performance, the popular duo made a mistake that left judge Alesha Dixon in tears.

Rapper Flintz’s nerves got the better of him and, as a result, he forgot his words during their act.

In a bid to make the pair feel better, Simon spelt out the word ‘s***’ live on-air, despite it being before the 9pm watershed.

Simon said: “Who gives a s… Apologies, Eric. Who gives an ‘s-*-*-t’ if you forget lyrics? The most important thing was it reminded me of how much this means to you.”

Meanwhile, Eric recently gave Simon an “earful” over an eliminated act.

The youngster was annoyed with his dad after he failed to put Amber and The Dancing Collies through.

When they returned on Sunday as the wildcard act, Simon revealed that Eric had told him off at home.

He said: “Well, I’ve got to admit, I got an earful from my son, Eric, when I left there the other night going, ‘How come the dogs didn’t make it through!’

“And I said, ‘Because they weren’t as good as they were in the first audition’, I also said, ‘We loved, without being rude to the other one, the one dog.’

“This is the first time where I’ve seen a dog act and it doesn’t need a trainer… she can actually enter the show on her own, she’s that good!”

“Really, really, really congratulations because you had no time to prepare for this. This reminds us of that amazing, magical first audition,” he added.

However, it’s likely Simon got another earful on Sunday night considering it was comic Axel Blake who was eventually announced the winner of the 2022 series.

Sorry, Eric!

