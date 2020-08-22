Piers Morgan has reignited his feud with David Walliams amid reports they could soon reunite on BGT.

This weekend, bookies revealed the Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, was among the favourites to replace Simon Cowell in the finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

The music mogul is reportedly unable to do the show because of his back injury, sustained in an accident involving an electric bike at his home in Malibu, California.

Piers Morgan has reunited his feud with BGT judge David Walliams (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say about David Walliams?

Piers was responding to an article on him being tipped to replace Simon when he took a fresh swipe at BGT judge David Walliams, claiming there’s ‘enmity’ between them.

The daytime TV favourite also said they lack respect for each other.

Taking issue with the use of the word ‘rivalry’ to describe their relationship to each other, Piers wrote: “Rivalry?

“That would imply a modicum of professional respect. Try ‘enmity’.”

Earlier this year, Piers moaned that Little Britain star David “made his skin crawl”.

At the time, David was set to host the National Television Award – and Piers insisted there was no way he would be attending.

In a conversation with the Mirror, Piers said: “There’s no point [in going] when the same people win the same awards ever year.

“I’d rather stay at home and watch Groundhog Day and the host David Walliams makes my skin crawl.”

That would imply a modicum of professional respect.

Their long-running feud is believed to have followed David taking over Pier’s role on Britain’s Got Talent.

The dad of four was a judge on the show when it launched in 2007, alongside boss Simon Cowell and presenter Amanda Holden.

Piers called BGT judge David Walliams “toady” (Credit: ITV )

BGT ratings snipe

Last year, Piers branded comedian David a “toady” and accused him of slating him behind his back.

On Twitter, he said the children’s author often ‘likes’ tweets that say ‘nasty’ things about him – but is ‘snivelling’ to him in person.

He wrote: “Amusing that ⁦@davidwalliams regularly ‘likes’ the nastiest tweets about me, yet is such a snivelling toady to my face.”

Piers went on to taunt David over an apparent dip in BGT’s ratings since his day.

“It’s not my fault ⁦@BGT ratings were so much higher when I was in your chair Dave!” Piers said.

