BGT hit by hundreds of Ofcom complaints after backlash over ‘inappropriate’ act

BGT 2023 has come in for hundreds of Ofcom complaints after the opening episodes of the new series, reports claim.

The ITV talent show starring Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli was back on the box last Saturday evening. And that April 15 show was followed up by a Sunday episode the next day (April 16).

However, according to Mirror Online, it wasn’t long before unhappy viewers contacted the telly watchdog. Indeed, the website reports over 400 objections have been logged since the first ep of this new BGT series.

And it seems acts such as a ‘fartist’ from Japan and another hopeful who set himself on fire while solving a Rubik’s Cube may have been responsible for many of the moans.

BGT 2023: ‘Ofcom complaints’ news

Reports suggest 66 complaints were made about Saturday’s show from viewers. And that tally soared to to 334 the next day.

One particularly controversial act that aired on the first show of the series featured Ichikawa Koikuchi. The Japanese performer appalled some of those watching at home as he popped balloons with his targeted flatulence.

“I think you’ve just reached a new low #BGT #breakingwind,” one viewer despaired on Twitter at the time. However, Sunday’s unforgettable turn involving Thomas Vu may live even longer in the memory, especially for those who deemed the incendiary act as “unacceptable”.

BGT Rubik’s Cube stunt

Amid warnings from host Ant and Dec about ‘not trying this at home’, viewers saw Thomas explain he would cover himself in flammable gel and set himself alight while solving a Rubik’s Cube. However, he stipulated the flames could not be extinguished until he worked out the puzzle.

Thankfully, Thomas pulled off his feat. But many BGT fans felt the act was entirely inappropriate.

“Shouldn’t be allowed,” asserted one person on Twitter.

Another wrote: “What has BGT come to when we set people on fire for entertainment?”

“Totally agree shouldn’t be allowed,” added someone else. “Imagine how people who’ve been burned in fires feel watching that!! Not entertaining at all.”

And another person pondered: “Wonder how many complaints Ofcom will get after this ‘talent’ – a man on fire while doing a Rubik’s Cube #BGT?”

Another added: “Completely inappropriate for a family show. Can’t believe this is entertainment! Do not try this at home? Do not try this anywhere, ever!”

ED! has approached a representative for BGT for comment.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV on Saturday April 22 at 8pm.

